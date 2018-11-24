A look at the headlines right now:

Congress is mocking my mother as it cannot confront me, says Modi: The prime minister urged people to reject the Opposition party’s negative politics. Prohibitory orders imposed in Ayodhya ahead of Shiv Sena and VHP events on Sunday: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accused the BJP of using the Ayodhya dispute to hide its failures. J&K Bank made a public sector unit, parties question Governor Satya Pal Malik’s move: The bank has also been brought under the purview of the Right to Information Act and the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission. Files seized during I-T raids reveal Tamil Nadu noon meal scam, says report: The documents were seized from the offices of Christy Friedgram Industry, which supplies food items for the meal scheme, in July, reported ‘The Hindu’. Climate change caused devastating floods in August, says Met department chief: About 75% of the geographical area in the state is vulnerable to flooding, according to KJ Ramesh. Navjot Singh Sidhu invited to foundation-laying ceremony for Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan: The minister said he would attend the event if Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Centre give him permission. Oil prices plunge to lowest level in a year because of fears of excessive supply: The prices have declined by more than 30% since reaching a high of more than $86 a barrel in early October. Congress leader CP Joshi served notice by poll panel for remark on Brahmins and Hinduism: The BJP filed a complaint on Friday after Joshi said at a poll meeting in Rajasthan that only Brahmins have the right to speak about the religion. Demolish Jama Masjid in Delhi, hang me if Hindu idols are not found there, says Sakshi Maharaj: The BJP parliamentarian said he expects the government to introduce a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya before the 2019 General Elections. Syrian activist Raed Fares gunned down in rebel-held Idlib province: He gained international attention for designing powerful posters for demonstrations when the uprising against Bashar al-Assad began in 2011.