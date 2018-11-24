The big news: Narendra Modi criticises Congress for mocking his mother, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Prohibitory orders were imposed in Ayodhya ahead of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s rally, and J&K Bank was made a public sector unit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress is mocking my mother as it cannot confront me, says Modi: The prime minister urged people to reject the Opposition party’s negative politics.
- Prohibitory orders imposed in Ayodhya ahead of Shiv Sena and VHP events on Sunday: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accused the BJP of using the Ayodhya dispute to hide its failures.
- J&K Bank made a public sector unit, parties question Governor Satya Pal Malik’s move: The bank has also been brought under the purview of the Right to Information Act and the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.
- Files seized during I-T raids reveal Tamil Nadu noon meal scam, says report: The documents were seized from the offices of Christy Friedgram Industry, which supplies food items for the meal scheme, in July, reported ‘The Hindu’.
- Climate change caused devastating floods in August, says Met department chief: About 75% of the geographical area in the state is vulnerable to flooding, according to KJ Ramesh.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu invited to foundation-laying ceremony for Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan: The minister said he would attend the event if Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Centre give him permission.
- Oil prices plunge to lowest level in a year because of fears of excessive supply: The prices have declined by more than 30% since reaching a high of more than $86 a barrel in early October.
- Congress leader CP Joshi served notice by poll panel for remark on Brahmins and Hinduism: The BJP filed a complaint on Friday after Joshi said at a poll meeting in Rajasthan that only Brahmins have the right to speak about the religion.
- Demolish Jama Masjid in Delhi, hang me if Hindu idols are not found there, says Sakshi Maharaj: The BJP parliamentarian said he expects the government to introduce a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya before the 2019 General Elections.
- Syrian activist Raed Fares gunned down in rebel-held Idlib province: He gained international attention for designing powerful posters for demonstrations when the uprising against Bashar al-Assad began in 2011.