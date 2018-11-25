The big news: Ayodhya on high alert ahead of Shiv Sena, VHP events, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sushma Swaraj declines Pakistan invite to attend groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, and Karnataka actor-politician Ambareesh dies.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Police seal all roads to Ayodhya, prohibitory orders imposed as security measure ahead of VHP, Shiv Sena events: The BJP government is using Ayodhya dispute to hide its failures, Mayawati alleged.
- Sushma Swaraj to skip Pakistan’s foundation-laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, will send two ministers: The government has deputed Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri to attend the ceremony on November 28.
- Actor and politician Ambareesh dies at 66: The state government has announced three days of mourning.
- Remains of Indian pilot who captained crashed Indonesian Lion Air flight identified: Bhavye Suneja and his crew reportedly experienced multiple malfunctions almost immediately after the Boeing 737 Max plane took off from the Jakarta airport.
- Gauri Lankesh’s killers linked to Sanathan Sanstha, murder was planned for five years, says chargesheet: The journalist was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.
- Mary Kom becomes first boxer to win six world championship titles; Sonia wins silver: The 35-year-old beat Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the 48kg category final by a unanimous decision.
- Police arrest man who allegedly threw the grenade at the Nirankari Bhavan in Amritsar: This is the second arrest in the case. Both accused have no prior criminal history, the police said.
- TV actor withdraws molestation complaint against filmmaker Subhash Ghai: Kate Sharma told a newspaper that she was ‘fed up’ with police inaction.
- Congress is mocking my mother as it cannot confront me, says PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, says the PM betrayed and lied to people about jobs.
- Taiwan rejects same-sex marriage in referendum: The Taiwanese voted on 10 referendums including a name change for the country at international sporting events.