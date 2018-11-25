A look at the headlines right now:

Police seal all roads to Ayodhya, prohibitory orders imposed as security measure ahead of VHP, Shiv Sena events: The BJP government is using Ayodhya dispute to hide its failures, Mayawati alleged. Sushma Swaraj to skip Pakistan’s foundation-laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, will send two ministers: The government has deputed Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri to attend the ceremony on November 28. Actor and politician Ambareesh dies at 66: The state government has announced three days of mourning. Remains of Indian pilot who captained crashed Indonesian Lion Air flight identified: Bhavye Suneja and his crew reportedly experienced multiple malfunctions almost immediately after the Boeing 737 Max plane took off from the Jakarta airport. Gauri Lankesh’s killers linked to Sanathan Sanstha, murder was planned for five years, says chargesheet: The journalist was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. Mary Kom becomes first boxer to win six world championship titles; Sonia wins silver: The 35-year-old beat Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the 48kg category final by a unanimous decision. Police arrest man who allegedly threw the grenade at the Nirankari Bhavan in Amritsar: This is the second arrest in the case. Both accused have no prior criminal history, the police said. TV actor withdraws molestation complaint against filmmaker Subhash Ghai: Kate Sharma told a newspaper that she was ‘fed up’ with police inaction. Congress is mocking my mother as it cannot confront me, says PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, says the PM betrayed and lied to people about jobs. Taiwan rejects same-sex marriage in referendum: The Taiwanese voted on 10 referendums including a name change for the country at international sporting events.