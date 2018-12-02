A look at the headlines right now:

India to host G20 summit in 2022, says PM Narendra Modi: The prime minister thanked Italy, which was scheduled to host the summit in 2022, for allowing India to play host instead. Congress claims conspiracy as EVMs reach collection centre in Madhya Pradesh 48 hours after polling: Several Congress workers protested outside the collection centre on Friday after the machines arrived there two days after polling. Modi invites South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations: The prime minister met the South African leader on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina. Pakistan says it is dismayed at ‘negative propaganda’ in Indian media against Kartarpur project: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the laying of the foundation stone had been welcomed by Sikhs in India, Pakistan and around the world. Protestors stop two women devotees from entering Sabarimala temple: CM Pinarayi Vijayan said a ‘women wall’ will be formed on January 1 from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram to support the state government’s stance on the matter. Two soldiers killed in accidental blast along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector: Two soldiers were injured in the blast. At least three injured in explosion in intercity train in Assam’s Udalguri district: The explosion took place in a coach of the Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express around 7 pm. Narendra Modi used surgical strikes as a ‘political asset’, saysRahul Gandhi in Rajasthan: Gandhi also claimed the prime minister does not understand the ‘foundation of Hinduism’ – a remark that was later criticised by the BJP. Ministry of Defence approves procurement of defence equipment worth Rs 3,000 crore: This includes BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for two stealth frigates of the Navy. Mehbooba Mufti writes to Narendra Modi, seeks opening of route to Sharda Peeth temple in PoK: The abandoned temple is an important place of pilgrimage for the Pandit community, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.