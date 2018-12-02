The big news: Modi says India will host G20 summit in 2022, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress alleged EVM tampering in Madhya Pradesh, and Modi invited South African president to be chief guest at Republic Day event.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India to host G20 summit in 2022, says PM Narendra Modi: The prime minister thanked Italy, which was scheduled to host the summit in 2022, for allowing India to play host instead.
- Congress claims conspiracy as EVMs reach collection centre in Madhya Pradesh 48 hours after polling: Several Congress workers protested outside the collection centre on Friday after the machines arrived there two days after polling.
- Modi invites South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations: The prime minister met the South African leader on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.
- Pakistan says it is dismayed at ‘negative propaganda’ in Indian media against Kartarpur project: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the laying of the foundation stone had been welcomed by Sikhs in India, Pakistan and around the world.
- Protestors stop two women devotees from entering Sabarimala temple: CM Pinarayi Vijayan said a ‘women wall’ will be formed on January 1 from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram to support the state government’s stance on the matter.
- Two soldiers killed in accidental blast along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector: Two soldiers were injured in the blast.
- At least three injured in explosion in intercity train in Assam’s Udalguri district: The explosion took place in a coach of the Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express around 7 pm.
- Narendra Modi used surgical strikes as a ‘political asset’, saysRahul Gandhi in Rajasthan: Gandhi also claimed the prime minister does not understand the ‘foundation of Hinduism’ – a remark that was later criticised by the BJP.
- Ministry of Defence approves procurement of defence equipment worth Rs 3,000 crore: This includes BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for two stealth frigates of the Navy.
- Mehbooba Mufti writes to Narendra Modi, seeks opening of route to Sharda Peeth temple in PoK: The abandoned temple is an important place of pilgrimage for the Pandit community, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.