Election Commission admits CCTV cameras failed for over an hour in EVM strongroom in Madhya Pradesh: The Congress had claimed conspiracy as EVMs reached collection centre in Sagar district 48 hours after polling. India to host G20 summit in 2022, says PM Narendra Modi: The prime minister thanked Italy, which was scheduled to host the summit in 2022, for allowing India to play host instead. GST collection drops to Rs 97,637 crore in November: Of the total amount collected, Rs 16,812 crore was collected as central GST, Rs 23,070 crore as state GST and Rs 49,726 crore as integrated GST. Sunil Arora takes charge as Chief Election Commissioner: The former IAS officer, who took over from OP Rawat, will oversee the Lok Sabha elections next year. ‘Demonetisation had no impact on black money,’ says former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat: The former poll panel chief described social media as a potent threat to elections across the globe. Argentinian news channel announces Modi’s arrival at G20 with image of Apu from ‘The Simpsons’: Several social media users accused the channel of racism as the character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon has been dubbed to be a racist stereotype. Modi invites South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations: The prime minister met the South African leader on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina. Two of the 7 IL&FS employees detained in Ethiopia by local staff over unpaid dues released , says firm: The firm has sought the Centre’s approval to remit the funds to clear the unpaid dues overseas, a report said. US and China agree to suspend new trade tariffs for 90 days, says White House: However, if the two countries fail to reach an agreement within 90 days, then 10% tariffs on Chinese goods will be raised to 25%, the White House said. Andaman Police say two missionaries may have encouraged US man to illegally enter isolated island: The police said they could not spot John Allen Chau’s body during their trips near the North Sentinel island.