The big news: Poll panel admits to power outage at EVM strongroom in MP, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will host the G20 summit in 2022, and the GST collection dropped to Rs 97,637 crore in November.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission admits CCTV cameras failed for over an hour in EVM strongroom in Madhya Pradesh: The Congress had claimed conspiracy as EVMs reached collection centre in Sagar district 48 hours after polling.
- India to host G20 summit in 2022, says PM Narendra Modi: The prime minister thanked Italy, which was scheduled to host the summit in 2022, for allowing India to play host instead.
- GST collection drops to Rs 97,637 crore in November: Of the total amount collected, Rs 16,812 crore was collected as central GST, Rs 23,070 crore as state GST and Rs 49,726 crore as integrated GST.
- Sunil Arora takes charge as Chief Election Commissioner: The former IAS officer, who took over from OP Rawat, will oversee the Lok Sabha elections next year.
- ‘Demonetisation had no impact on black money,’ says former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat: The former poll panel chief described social media as a potent threat to elections across the globe.
- Argentinian news channel announces Modi’s arrival at G20 with image of Apu from ‘The Simpsons’: Several social media users accused the channel of racism as the character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon has been dubbed to be a racist stereotype.
- Modi invites South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations: The prime minister met the South African leader on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.
- Two of the 7 IL&FS employees detained in Ethiopia by local staff over unpaid dues released , says firm: The firm has sought the Centre’s approval to remit the funds to clear the unpaid dues overseas, a report said.
- US and China agree to suspend new trade tariffs for 90 days, says White House: However, if the two countries fail to reach an agreement within 90 days, then 10% tariffs on Chinese goods will be raised to 25%, the White House said.
- Andaman Police say two missionaries may have encouraged US man to illegally enter isolated island: The police said they could not spot John Allen Chau’s body during their trips near the North Sentinel island.