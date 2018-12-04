The big news: SIT told to investigate Bulandshahr mob violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A forest fire that broke out in Mumbai has been doused, and the Delhi government was fined Rs 25 crore for failing to curb pollution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SIT inquiry ordered after two people, including a police inspector, are killed in Bulandshahr: The police officer was in charge of investigating the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case in 2015.
- Forest fire in Mumbai’s Goregaon doused, cause not yet known: Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the blaze was brought under control with the help of branches of trees put together to create a barrier.
- National Green Tribunal orders Delhi government to pay Rs 25 crore fine for failing to curb pollution: The green court said the authorities have ‘hardly done anything concrete’ about pollution despite its directives.
- Congress calls for inquiries after Kurian Joseph’s allegation of interference in Supreme Court: The Opposition party asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to the former Supreme Court judge’s claim.
- Warmer winter likely this year because of El Niño, says weather department: Minimum temperatures will remain between 0.50 degree Celsius and 0.88 degree Celsius above normal in some states, said the India Meteorological Department.
- IAS officer Ajay Narayan Jha appointed finance secretary: He has succeeded Hasmukh Adhia, who retired on November 30.
- Upendra Kushwaha to fast in Devkund and Nawada, demands allotment of land for schools: The Union minister, who has reportedly fallen out with his allies in the NDA, criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s education policy.
- Protect local reporters in case against French journalists, media action group urges authorities: D Ananthakumar and M Sriram were assisting the Frenchmen, who allegedly entered the restricted zones in a facility owned by Indian Rare Earths Limited.
- CBI books Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his wife in disproportionate assets case: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting Jain for attempting to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national Capital.
- Hindustan Unilever to merge with GlaxoSmithKline’s Horlicks business: The deal values the total business of GSK India at Rs 31,700 crore.