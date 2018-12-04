A look at the headlines right now:

SIT inquiry ordered after two people, including a police inspector, are killed in Bulandshahr: The police officer was in charge of investigating the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case in 2015. Forest fire in Mumbai’s Goregaon doused, cause not yet known: Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the blaze was brought under control with the help of branches of trees put together to create a barrier. National Green Tribunal orders Delhi government to pay Rs 25 crore fine for failing to curb pollution: The green court said the authorities have ‘hardly done anything concrete’ about pollution despite its directives. Congress calls for inquiries after Kurian Joseph’s allegation of interference in Supreme Court: The Opposition party asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to the former Supreme Court judge’s claim. Warmer winter likely this year because of El Niño, says weather department: Minimum temperatures will remain between 0.50 degree Celsius and 0.88 degree Celsius above normal in some states, said the India Meteorological Department. IAS officer Ajay Narayan Jha appointed finance secretary: He has succeeded Hasmukh Adhia, who retired on November 30. Upendra Kushwaha to fast in Devkund and Nawada, demands allotment of land for schools: The Union minister, who has reportedly fallen out with his allies in the NDA, criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s education policy. Protect local reporters in case against French journalists, media action group urges authorities: D Ananthakumar and M Sriram were assisting the Frenchmen, who allegedly entered the restricted zones in a facility owned by Indian Rare Earths Limited. CBI books Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his wife in disproportionate assets case: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting Jain for attempting to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national Capital. Hindustan Unilever to merge with GlaxoSmithKline’s Horlicks business: The deal values the total business of GSK India at Rs 31,700 crore.