The big news: CBI questions AgustaWestland ‘middleman’ Christian Michel, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Amnesty said inspector’s death in Bulandshahr is a result of impunity enjoyed by cow vigilantes, and ISRO launched India’s heaviest satellite.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland deal, extradited to India: Michel was questioned at the CBI headquarters through the night and will be produced before a local court on Wednesday.
- Amnesty India blames ‘growing impunity’ of cow vigilantes for police inspector’s death in Bulandshahr: The Opposition criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the violence, and the police have booked seven men for cow slaughter based on a complaint filed by the main accused in the violence.
- ISRO launches India’s heaviest satellite GSAT-11, will help to enhance broadband services: The GSAT-11, weighing 5,845 kg, was launched at 2.07 am and will provide high data rate connectivity to users of Indian mainland and the surrounding islands.
- Panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death issues gag order on media: The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission has ordered the media to not telecast or report any news related to the former chief minister’s death.
- Police file case against five more people, 11 months after violence in Bhima Koregaon: Police plan to re-arrest advocate Surendra Gadling if he gets bail, says lawyer.
- Odisha to withdraw cases against defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, jailed for satirical tweets: The Odisha home department said Iyer-Mitra has unconditionally apologised for ‘hurting the sentiments’ of the people of the state.
- Sanathan Sanstha accuses SIT of ‘framing’ it in the case of Gauri Lankesh’s murder: Chetan Rajhans, a spokesperson for the Hindutva group, claimed the police had attempted to frame the outfit in the Malegaon blasts case too.
- Supreme Court fines five states and Delhi for lapses in implementation of mid-day meal scheme: The court fined Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir Rs 1 lakh each, and Delhi Rs 2 lakh.
- France suspends fuel tax rise for six months after weekend of violence in Paris: Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a public consultation would be held on taxes and public spending from December 15 until March 1.
- Rajapaksa moves SC against order restraining him from functioning as Sri Lankan prime minister: The appeal, filed by advocates on Mahinda Rajapaksa’s behalf, claimed the directive of the Court of Appeal was unconstitutional.