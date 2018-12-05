A look at the headlines right now:

Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland deal, extradited to India: Michel was questioned at the CBI headquarters through the night and will be produced before a local court on Wednesday. Amnesty India blames ‘growing impunity’ of cow vigilantes for police inspector’s death in Bulandshahr: The Opposition criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the violence, and the police have booked seven men for cow slaughter based on a complaint filed by the main accused in the violence. ISRO launches India’s heaviest satellite GSAT-11, will help to enhance broadband services: The GSAT-11, weighing 5,845 kg, was launched at 2.07 am and will provide high data rate connectivity to users of Indian mainland and the surrounding islands. Panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death issues gag order on media: The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission has ordered the media to not telecast or report any news related to the former chief minister’s death. Police file case against five more people, 11 months after violence in Bhima Koregaon: Police plan to re-arrest advocate Surendra Gadling if he gets bail, says lawyer. Odisha to withdraw cases against defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, jailed for satirical tweets: The Odisha home department said Iyer-Mitra has unconditionally apologised for ‘hurting the sentiments’ of the people of the state. Sanathan Sanstha accuses SIT of ‘framing’ it in the case of Gauri Lankesh’s murder: Chetan Rajhans, a spokesperson for the Hindutva group, claimed the police had attempted to frame the outfit in the Malegaon blasts case too. Supreme Court fines five states and Delhi for lapses in implementation of mid-day meal scheme: The court fined Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir Rs 1 lakh each, and Delhi Rs 2 lakh. France suspends fuel tax rise for six months after weekend of violence in Paris: Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a public consultation would be held on taxes and public spending from December 15 until March 1. Rajapaksa moves SC against order restraining him from functioning as Sri Lankan prime minister: The appeal, filed by advocates on Mahinda Rajapaksa’s behalf, claimed the directive of the Court of Appeal was unconstitutional.