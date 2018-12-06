A look at the headlines right now:

Youth Congress expels lawyer for representing AgustaWestland deal ‘middleman’ Christian Michel: Michel, who was extradited to India from Dubai on Tuesday, has been sent to five-day CBI custody. The prime minister, meanwhile, said the alleged AgustaWestland middleman will reveal all the secrets of the politicians he served. Bajrang Dal leader denies role in Bulandshahr violence, contradicts FIR on witnessing cow slaughter: The Uttar Pradesh police chief said the violence was part of a ‘big conspiracy’, while Chief Minister Adityanath sought strict action against those guilty in alleged cow slaughter case. EC sacks Khurai returning officer after EVMs reach strong room 48 hours late in Madhya Pradesh: The poll body’s order said it had sacked Vikas Singh and appointed Tanvi Hooda in his place.

Russia threatens to make banned missiles if US leaves 1987 nuclear arms control treaty: President Vladimir Putin said Washington was accusing Moscow of violating the deal to be able to exit the agreement.

Karnataka villagers want lake drained after HIV-positive woman drowns in it: Local authorities have acquiesced to the demand and have been draining the water out for four days.

Six marines missing after two US fighter jets allegedly collide mid-air over Japanese coast: Japanese officials said one person has been rescued so far.

RBI keeps repo rate constant at 6.5%, projects GDP growth rate for 2018-’19 at 7.4%: The central bank predicted that the growth rate for the October-March period will be 7.2-7.3%. Tamil Nadu moves contempt petition against Central Water Commission on Mekedatu matter: The case pertains to a proposal to allow Karnataka to construct a balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project in Mekedatu area across the Cauvery river.

Chargesheet filed against cow protection group member, 11 others in Nalasopara arms case: Some of the accused have also been named in the murder cases of journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

In Rajasthan, more candidates have criminal cases against them than in 2013, says report: The Congress has the highest number of candidates with criminal cases – 43 out of 193.