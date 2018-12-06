The big news: Youth Congress expels lawyer representing Christian Michel, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The main accused in the Bulandshahr violence denied his role in it, and the poll panel sacked the returning officer of Khurai, Madhya Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Youth Congress expels lawyer for representing AgustaWestland deal ‘middleman’ Christian Michel: Michel, who was extradited to India from Dubai on Tuesday, has been sent to five-day CBI custody. The prime minister, meanwhile, said the alleged AgustaWestland middleman will reveal all the secrets of the politicians he served.
- Bajrang Dal leader denies role in Bulandshahr violence, contradicts FIR on witnessing cow slaughter: The Uttar Pradesh police chief said the violence was part of a ‘big conspiracy’, while Chief Minister Adityanath sought strict action against those guilty in alleged cow slaughter case.
- EC sacks Khurai returning officer after EVMs reach strong room 48 hours late in Madhya Pradesh: The poll body’s order said it had sacked Vikas Singh and appointed Tanvi Hooda in his place.
- Russia threatens to make banned missiles if US leaves 1987 nuclear arms control treaty: President Vladimir Putin said Washington was accusing Moscow of violating the deal to be able to exit the agreement.
- Karnataka villagers want lake drained after HIV-positive woman drowns in it: Local authorities have acquiesced to the demand and have been draining the water out for four days.
- Six marines missing after two US fighter jets allegedly collide mid-air over Japanese coast: Japanese officials said one person has been rescued so far.
- RBI keeps repo rate constant at 6.5%, projects GDP growth rate for 2018-’19 at 7.4%: The central bank predicted that the growth rate for the October-March period will be 7.2-7.3%.
- Tamil Nadu moves contempt petition against Central Water Commission on Mekedatu matter: The case pertains to a proposal to allow Karnataka to construct a balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project in Mekedatu area across the Cauvery river.
- Chargesheet filed against cow protection group member, 11 others in Nalasopara arms case: Some of the accused have also been named in the murder cases of journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.
- In Rajasthan, more candidates have criminal cases against them than in 2013, says report: The Congress has the highest number of candidates with criminal cases – 43 out of 193.