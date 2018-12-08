A look at the headlines right now:

Exit polls predict Congress win in Rajasthan, TRS in Telangana; tight race in MP, Chhattisgarh: The Congress may not get a third straight term in Mizoram. Police arrest five more persons in connection with police inspector’s death in Bulandshahr: The chief minister has claimed that the violence was an accident and there was no incident of lynching. BJP approaches poll panel seeking action over Rahul Gandhi interview: Meanwhile, Gandhi warned Congress workers about EVMs’ ‘mysterious powers’ in Modi’s India. ED searches three properties owned by Robert Vadra and his aides, Congress calls it vendetta: The businessman’s lawyer alleged that the investigating agency’s personnel had locked the premises from the inside to possibly plant evidence Panel investigating Jayalalithaa’s death to question Sasikala, say reports: The commission is also likely to question Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and four others. Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed the new chief economic adviser: He is an associate professor at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. Jammu and Kashmir Governor should stop encroaching upon democratic space, says Mehbooba Mufti: The Peoples Democratic Party chief warned of a peaceful agitation if Governor Satya Pal Malik continued to take administrative decisions. ‘Child pornography has no place on our platform,’ says WhatsApp a day after SC hearing on the matter: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Centre and internet stakeholders including Google and Facebook had agreed on the need to ‘stamp out’ such content Two ex-colleagues testify for MJ Akbar, say sexual misconduct allegations came as a shock: Three witnesses have now testified in favour of the former editor in a defamation case filed by him against an accuser. Donald Trump calls Rex Tillerson ‘dumb as a rock’ after ex-secretary of state criticises him: Trump made the remark after Tillerson in an interview called the president undisciplined and said he had told Trump that some of his plans were illegal.