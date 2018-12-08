Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav on Saturday expressed regret for a body-shaming remark he had made about Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at an election rally on Thursday. The apology came a day after Raje had said she had felt insulted by the remark and urged the Election Commission to take note.

“I have seen her [Raje’s] comments,” Yadav told reporters on Saturday. “Our relations are very old. If she thinks whatever I had said has hurt her, I express my regret for that. I will also write a letter to her.”

In a public meeting in Alwar on Thursday, Yadav had asked people to give Raje rest as she has become “tired and fat”. She used to be thin earlier, he had said. Later, Yadav had told ANI that he was joking and had no intention of hurting Raje. “When I met her, I told her then also that you are gaining weight,” he added.

On Friday, Raje told reporters that she was shocked at Yadav’s comments. “I feel insulted,” she said. “He has insulted women. I think to set an example, it is very important that the Election Commission takes cognisance.” The Bharatiya Janata Party also filed a complaint with the poll body.

The chief minister had asked if this was the example Yadav wants to set for youngsters. “Congress and its allies should be restrained in their language,” Raje had said. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat had also called for an apology and asked Yadav to withdraw his statement.

Raje has been the chief minister of the state since 2013. Elections to end a new Assembly took place on Friday. The results will be declared on Tuesday.