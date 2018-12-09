The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested an Army soldier allegedly involved in the killing of a police inspector in mob violence in Bulandshahr last week, ANI reported. Special Task Force Senior Superintendent Abhishek Singh confirmed the development and said that the Army handed jawan Jitendra Malik over to the police after midnight on Saturday.

“His preliminary investigation has been done,” Singh said in Meerut. “He has been sent to Bulandshahr and will be produced before court for judicial custody.”

At least nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence on December 3. Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old civilian, Sumit, were killed when a mob attacked policemen after cattle carcasses were allegedly found in the fields in Mahaw village.

SSP STF: He accepted he was there when crowd started gathering. Prima facie, it has been found true. It's not yet ascertained if he is the one who shot Inspector or Sumit. He said he went there with villagers,but denied pelting stones on police.Forensic of his mobile will be done pic.twitter.com/0gGJRpxTZX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 9, 2018

Unidentified officials said that Malik, who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained from the 22 Rashtriya Rifles unit in Sopore, The Indian Express reported. Malik’s involvement in the violence came to light after a video showed him allegedly opening fire. Malik, who was at his hometown in Bulandshahar on vacation when the violence took place, has been accused of killing the inspector with his service weapon and has been named in the First Information Report.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had confirmed that the “person in the video is Malik” and said that a police team had been sent to Jammu and Kashmir to arrest him.

Abhishek Singh said Malik during questioning had accepted that he was present at the spot when the crowd started gathering. “It’s not yet ascertained if he is the one who shot the inspector or Sumit,” he said. “He [Malik] said he went there with villagers, but denied pelting stones at the police.”

The police official added that Malik’s mobile phone will be forensically examined for further evidence.

An unidentified Army officer said that the Uttar Pradesh Police had formally sought Malik’s custody after his name surfaced in the killing of the police inspector.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Krishna Bahadur Singh reportedly for negligence. Two police officials were also transferred in connection with the violence.