The big news: Soldier accused in Bulandshahr murders arrested, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Samajwadi Party leader was detained after a fight with a BJP spokesperson, and three suspected militants were killed in Srinagar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Soldier named in inspector’s killing in Bulandshahr arrested, denies pelting stones at police: Jawan Jeetendra Malik was reportedly detained from the 22 Rashtriya Rifles unit in Sopore, where he was posted, and handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.
- Samajwadi Party leader detained after scuffle with BJP spokesperson on live debate: Anurag Bhadoria was taken into police custody after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused him of ‘physically manhandling’ him.
- Three suspected militants killed in encounter outside Srinagar: Internet services have been suspended in the city since the encounter began on Saturday evening.
- Attorney general criticises Supreme Court, says he hopes ‘constitutional morality dies with birth’: KK Venugopal said it was incorrect to assume that the citizens would be unable to choose between rights and wrongs by themselves.
- Union minister Ramdas Athawale slapped at an event in Thane: Party workers caught hold of the man, identified as Pravin Gosavi, and beat him up before handing him over to the police.
- India is not a ‘dharamshala’ for illegal immigrants, says Amit Shah on National Register of Citizens: Shah said that the BJP would follow a policy of ‘detect, delete and deport’ and the NRC is the first step in that direction.
- More than 1,300 detained and 179 injured as agitators clash with police in France: PM Edouard Philippe called for fresh dialogue with representatives of the movement and said the government would address the protestors’ demands.
- Delhi Police file FIR against unidentified user for impersonating Justice Madan Lokur online, says report: The Supreme Court’s computer cell deputy registrar said the accused was trying to ‘influence people online’ by impersonating the judge.
- Chief of Staff John Kelly to step down by end of the year, says United States President Donald Trump: Kelly was appointed to the post in July 2017 after Trump fired Reince Priebus for allegedly leaking details about his personal life to mediapersons.
- Kannur airport inaugurated, Kerala now only Indian state to have four international airports: The airport has been built under the Public Private Partnership model.