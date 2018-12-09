A look at the headlines right now:

Soldier named in inspector’s killing in Bulandshahr arrested, denies pelting stones at police: Jawan Jeetendra Malik was reportedly detained from the 22 Rashtriya Rifles unit in Sopore, where he was posted, and handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Samajwadi Party leader detained after scuffle with BJP spokesperson on live debate: Anurag Bhadoria was taken into police custody after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused him of ‘physically manhandling’ him.

Three suspected militants killed in encounter outside Srinagar: Internet services have been suspended in the city since the encounter began on Saturday evening. Attorney general criticises Supreme Court, says he hopes ‘constitutional morality dies with birth’: KK Venugopal said it was incorrect to assume that the citizens would be unable to choose between rights and wrongs by themselves.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale slapped at an event in Thane: Party workers caught hold of the man, identified as Pravin Gosavi, and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

India is not a ‘dharamshala’ for illegal immigrants, says Amit Shah on National Register of Citizens: Shah said that the BJP would follow a policy of ‘detect, delete and deport’ and the NRC is the first step in that direction.

More than 1,300 detained and 179 injured as agitators clash with police in France: PM Edouard Philippe called for fresh dialogue with representatives of the movement and said the government would address the protestors’ demands. Delhi Police file FIR against unidentified user for impersonating Justice Madan Lokur online, says report: The Supreme Court’s computer cell deputy registrar said the accused was trying to ‘influence people online’ by impersonating the judge.

Chief of Staff John Kelly to step down by end of the year, says United States President Donald Trump: Kelly was appointed to the post in July 2017 after Trump fired Reince Priebus for allegedly leaking details about his personal life to mediapersons. Kannur airport inaugurated, Kerala now only Indian state to have four international airports: The airport has been built under the Public Private Partnership model.

