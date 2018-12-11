Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting begins, Vasundhara Raje faces strong test
Anti-incumbency and anger against the BJP government are set to influence results in the 200-seat Assembly.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 74.21% as people turned out to exercise their franchise in large numbers on December 7. Polling was held for 199 of the 200 seats of the state Assembly – election to the Ramgarh seat in Alwar was postponed following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate Laxman Singh.
The Vasundhara Raje-led government is fighting a tight anti-incumbency race – Rajasthan has voted out the party in power every five years over the last two decades. The Bharatiya Janata Party is up against the Congress in a state that has traditionally swung between the two main parties. The Congress is contesting from 195 seats and has distributed five seats among its allies — Loktantrik Janata Dal, Rashtriya Lok Dal, and Nationalist Congress Party. The BJP is contesting all 200 seats on its own.
Most exit polls have predicted a clear win for the opposition Congress.
Live updates
9.20 am: Rajkumar Roat of the Bharatiya Tribal Party is leading in Chorasi seat, which was earlier held by the BJP’s Sushil Katara, indicate the Election Commission’s leads.
Shale Mohammad of the Congress, meanwhile, has taken the lead in Pokhran seat earlier held by the BJP’s Shaitan Singh.
9.18: Election Commission’s leads show BJP’s Santosh leading in Anupgarh. The seat was was earlier held by the party’s Shimla Bawri.
9.12 am: With state Congress chief leading in Tonk, party workers celebrate outside his residence, ANI reports.
9.06 am: The Congress currently leads in 63 constituencies, compared to 44 for the BJP, NDTV reports.
9.03 am: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says it would be prudent to predict results only after noon although the party is confident of winning in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, ANI reports. “Leads of only postal ballots have come till now,” he says.
8.58 am: The Election Commission is keeping a close watch on the proceedings, PTI reports. “CCTV cameras have been installed at nearly 40 counting centres,” says an election department spokesperson.
8.56 am: BJP’s sitting legislator Ashok Parnami is leading from Adarsh Nagar constituency, NDTV reports. He is up against Rafeeq Khan of the Congress.
8.52 am: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expresses confidence that the BJP will win the state, reports News18. “The Congress can do what it wants, we are not worried,” says the Lok Sabha member from Bikaner constituency.
8.48 am: Former state Congress chief CP Joshi is leading from Nathdwara constituency, NDTV reports. Mahesh Pratap Singh of the BJP trails.
8.45 am: Congress workers arrive at the party headquarters in Jaipur with firecrackers, ANI reports.
8.41 am: Congress workers, armed with firecrackers and expecting a victory, have started arriving at Sachin Pilot’s residence, News18 reports. Pilot is the state party chief and is contesting from Tonk.
“I have been travelling across the state. There is intense anger against Vasundhara ji and her government,” Pilot had said earlier. “On Tuesday, you will see the Congress sweeping the state.”
8.37 am: Early trends show CM Vasundhara Raje has taken the lead in her constituency of Jhalrapatan, NDTV reports. Manvendra Singh, who crossed over to the Congress, trails.
8.34 am: Congress has taken the lead in 21 seats so far, with the BJP ahead in seven, reports NDTV.
8.30 am: Ashok Gehlot, two-time chief minister, is leading from Sardarpura, NDTV reports. He is facing off against the BJP’s Shambhu Singh Khetasar, who lost the 2013 elections by more than 18,000 votes.
8.25 am: Congress party’s Sachin Pilot, who is up against the BJP’s Younus Khan, is leading from Tonk constituency, NDTV reports. Khan is the only Muslim candidate the party has fielded in the state.
8.19 am: The counting has started with postal ballots and will then move on to EVMs.
8.15 am: Congress has taken the lead in six seats, with the BJP leading in two, NDTV reports.
8.02 am: Counting is now underway.
7.58 am: A party needs 101 seats to form the government in the state. In the 2013 elections, the BJP won 163 seats with a vote share of 45.17%, which was its highest ever poll victory. The Congress, meanwhile, won 21 seats.
7.55 am: One of the most high-profile contests is from the Jhalrapatan constituency, where CM Raje is facing off against Manvendra Singh of the Congress. The Sheo MLA is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh and quit the saffron party in the run-up to the elections. His presence is expected to give the Congress an edge among Rajputs, who account for 7% of the state’s population.
7.50 am: For the first time, voting trends and results will be telecast at public places in the state through 350 LED screens, says PTI.
7.48 am: Electronic voting machines have been stored in more than 670 strongrooms across the five states, and a total of 1,74,724 of them were used at polling stations, according to PTI.
7.45 am: With the Lok Sabha elections in mind, both parties tailored their campaigns around local issues in the run-up. While the Congress manifesto was aimed at women, farmers and unemployed youth, the BJP will be banking on its claims of good governance to retain power.
7.40 am: Both the BJP and the Congress have pulled out all stops to ensure a win in the western state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a total of 13 rallies, with party chief Amit Shah being a constant presence in the state. Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed 14 election rallies.
7.35 am: The counting will take place at 35 centres, including two each in Jaipur and Rajasthan, state Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar told PTI.
7.30 am: Counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am. Rajasthan Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar on Monday said that nearly 20,000 government staff have been deployed for the exercise today, according to PTI. The process will start with postal ballots and then Electronic Voting Machines.
The chief election office has completed all preparations ahead of the counting, said Kumar.