A look at the headlines right now:

CAG report cited by Supreme Court in Rafale judgement does not exist, says Rahul Gandhi: After the SC ruled out an inquiry into the defence deal, Arun Jaitley said the claims against deal were mere fiction, while Amit Shah called the order a ‘slap on politics of lies’ and Anil Ambani said it showed that the allegations were wild and baseless. At least 11 dead, over 70 hospitalised after consuming food at a temple in Chamarajanagar: The state has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Australia to formally recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, says PM Scott Morrison: He said the government will also recognise a future state of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Ashok Gehlot named chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to be his deputy: Gehlot has been a two-time chief minister, while Pilot is the president of the Congress’ state unit. Meghalaya HC judge who made ‘Hindu nation’ remark says he is not a religious fanatic: Several political parties, civil and student groups had condemned his comment and even sought his impeachment.

Facebook reports bug that may have affected 6.8 million users: The social media giant said it had rectified the breach that occurred for 12 days between September 13 to September 25, 2018.

Mehbooba Mufti says PDP entered ‘suicidal’ alliance with BJP hoping to resolve Kashmir’s problems: She said the dispute between India and Pakistan was holding operations at SAARC hostage.

Three accused get bail as CBI fails to file chargesheet within 90 days in Narendra Dabholkar murder case: The accused are in judicial custody for their alleged roles in the killings of journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist Govind Pansare.

Novelist Amitav Ghosh wins Jnanpith Award 2018: The Jnanpith award selection committee met in New Delhi on Friday to decide the winner for 2018. Ireland’s Parliament approves bill to legalise abortion: The legislation now awaits the assent of the president.