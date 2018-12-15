The big news: Congress claims SC was misled on CAG report in Rafale deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: 11 people died of alleged food poisoning in Karnataka, and Australia decided to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CAG report cited by Supreme Court in Rafale judgement does not exist, says Rahul Gandhi: After the SC ruled out an inquiry into the defence deal, Arun Jaitley said the claims against deal were mere fiction, while Amit Shah called the order a ‘slap on politics of lies’ and Anil Ambani said it showed that the allegations were wild and baseless.
- At least 11 dead, over 70 hospitalised after consuming food at a temple in Chamarajanagar: The state has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.
- Australia to formally recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, says PM Scott Morrison: He said the government will also recognise a future state of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem.
- Ashok Gehlot named chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to be his deputy: Gehlot has been a two-time chief minister, while Pilot is the president of the Congress’ state unit.
- Meghalaya HC judge who made ‘Hindu nation’ remark says he is not a religious fanatic: Several political parties, civil and student groups had condemned his comment and even sought his impeachment.
- Facebook reports bug that may have affected 6.8 million users: The social media giant said it had rectified the breach that occurred for 12 days between September 13 to September 25, 2018.
- Mehbooba Mufti says PDP entered ‘suicidal’ alliance with BJP hoping to resolve Kashmir’s problems: She said the dispute between India and Pakistan was holding operations at SAARC hostage.
- Three accused get bail as CBI fails to file chargesheet within 90 days in Narendra Dabholkar murder case: The accused are in judicial custody for their alleged roles in the killings of journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist Govind Pansare.
- Novelist Amitav Ghosh wins Jnanpith Award 2018: The Jnanpith award selection committee met in New Delhi on Friday to decide the winner for 2018.
- Ireland’s Parliament approves bill to legalise abortion: The legislation now awaits the assent of the president.