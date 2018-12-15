The big news: Centre claims SC may have misinterpreted Rafale submissions, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Political parties condemned the killing of seven civilians in Kashmir, and the NGT allowed the Sterlite plant to re-open in Thoothukudi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre asks SC to correct errors that resulted from misinterpretation of submission: The Congress had said the Supreme Court judgement cited a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India that did not exist.
- Seven civilians, 3 suspected militants and a soldier killed in Pulwama gunfight, ensuing clashes: Political parties have condemned the civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
- NGT sets aside Tamil Nadu order to close Sterlite copper plant, state to move SC: Activists have planned a hunger strike after the allowed the Vedanta plant to re-open.
- Former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha’s party faces split, a faction extends support to Modi government: The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party legislators in the Bihar Assembly said their party has severed ties with Kushwaha, who had quit the NDA.
- Two arrested after 11 die of suspected food poisoning in Chamarajanagar temple: More than 90 people are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Karnataka.
- Former RJD member Raj Ballabh Yadav, five others convicted of raping minor: They will be sentenced on December 21.
- Activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde get relief from arrest in Bhima Koregaon case: The Bombay High Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by three activists who had sought to quash criminal proceedings against them.
- Court extends Christian Michel’s CBI custody again in AgustaWestland deal: The court will hear the Michel’s bail plea on December 19.
- Kerala court revokes bail for activist Rahul Easwar who protested SC order on Sabarimala: Easwar was granted bail on the condition that he report to the Pathanamthitta police station every Saturday.
- Donald Trump picks budget head Mick Mulvaney as acting chief of staff: The announcement came amid reports that multiple contenders for the post had turned down the White House.