A look at the headlines right now:

Centre asks SC to correct errors that resulted from misinterpretation of submission: The Congress had said the Supreme Court judgement cited a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India that did not exist. Seven civilians, 3 suspected militants and a soldier killed in Pulwama gunfight, ensuing clashes: Political parties have condemned the civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. NGT sets aside Tamil Nadu order to close Sterlite copper plant, state to move SC: Activists have planned a hunger strike after the allowed the Vedanta plant to re-open. Former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha’s party faces split, a faction extends support to Modi government: The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party legislators in the Bihar Assembly said their party has severed ties with Kushwaha, who had quit the NDA. Two arrested after 11 die of suspected food poisoning in Chamarajanagar temple: More than 90 people are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Karnataka. Former RJD member Raj Ballabh Yadav, five others convicted of raping minor: They will be sentenced on December 21. Activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde get relief from arrest in Bhima Koregaon case: The Bombay High Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by three activists who had sought to quash criminal proceedings against them. Court extends Christian Michel’s CBI custody again in AgustaWestland deal: The court will hear the Michel’s bail plea on December 19. Kerala court revokes bail for activist Rahul Easwar who protested SC order on Sabarimala: Easwar was granted bail on the condition that he report to the Pathanamthitta police station every Saturday. Donald Trump picks budget head Mick Mulvaney as acting chief of staff: The announcement came amid reports that multiple contenders for the post had turned down the White House.