A look at the headlines right now:

DMK chief Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi for PM’s post as Opposition gets together again: Speaking at the unveiling of M Karunanidhi’s statue, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP for destroying government institutions.

Bhupesh Baghel named chief minister of Chhattisgarh, will take oath on Monday: The Congress leader has led his party’s state unit for five years.

Congress is agitated, trying to create distrust against judiciary, says Narendra Modi in Raebareli: The prime minister flagged off the 900th coach of Modern Coach Factory in Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency area.

CAG report on Rafale deal is not relevant, Congress making up lies about SC order, says Arun Jaitley: The Congress urged the Supreme Court to recall its judgement and issue a contempt notice to Centre. Shutdown observed in Kashmir and Chenab Valley a day after civilian killings in Pulwama: Former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was detained during a protest march in Srinagar.

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Sri Lankan prime minister once again: He was sworn in at a closed-door ceremony attended by President Maithripala Sirisena. Pakistani court acquits two prime suspects in Sarabjit Singh murder case for lack of evidence: The Lahore Sessions court directed authorities to release the two suspects from custody after all witnesses in the case turned hostile. Four transwomen allege police stopped them from proceeding to Sabarimala temple: Avantika Vishnu, one of the transwomen, claimed that the police asked them to remove their sarees and dress up as men. Meghalaya Police arrest owner of illegal coal mine where 13 labourers are trapped: But a police officer said Jrin Chullet’s accomplice, James Sukhlain, is absconding. PV Sindhu beats Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in BWF World Tour Finals for first title of 2018: Sindhu won the final 21-19, 21-17 in 61 minutes.

