The big news: ‘Rahul Gandhi for PM,’ DMK’s Stalin tells Opposition leaders, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Bhupesh Baghel was named the Chhattisgarh chief minister, and Narendra Modi said the Congress was trying to create distrust against judiciary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- DMK chief Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi for PM’s post as Opposition gets together again: Speaking at the unveiling of M Karunanidhi’s statue, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP for destroying government institutions.
- Bhupesh Baghel named chief minister of Chhattisgarh, will take oath on Monday: The Congress leader has led his party’s state unit for five years.
- Congress is agitated, trying to create distrust against judiciary, says Narendra Modi in Raebareli: The prime minister flagged off the 900th coach of Modern Coach Factory in Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency area.
- CAG report on Rafale deal is not relevant, Congress making up lies about SC order, says Arun Jaitley: The Congress urged the Supreme Court to recall its judgement and issue a contempt notice to Centre.
- Shutdown observed in Kashmir and Chenab Valley a day after civilian killings in Pulwama: Former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid was detained during a protest march in Srinagar.
- Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Sri Lankan prime minister once again: He was sworn in at a closed-door ceremony attended by President Maithripala Sirisena.
- Pakistani court acquits two prime suspects in Sarabjit Singh murder case for lack of evidence: The Lahore Sessions court directed authorities to release the two suspects from custody after all witnesses in the case turned hostile.
- Four transwomen allege police stopped them from proceeding to Sabarimala temple: Avantika Vishnu, one of the transwomen, claimed that the police asked them to remove their sarees and dress up as men.
- Meghalaya Police arrest owner of illegal coal mine where 13 labourers are trapped: But a police officer said Jrin Chullet’s accomplice, James Sukhlain, is absconding.
- PV Sindhu beats Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in BWF World Tour Finals for first title of 2018: Sindhu won the final 21-19, 21-17 in 61 minutes.