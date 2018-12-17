The big news: Congress’ Sajjan Kumar convicted in anti-Sikh violence case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least five people were killed in a fire in a Mumbai hospital, and Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel took oath as chief ministers.
- Congress leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life by Delhi High Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Congress said the verdict should not be given a ‘political colour’ while Arun Jaitley said the Opposition party’s cover-ups were now being defeated.
- At least five people killed in fire at government hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri: The fire department has sent 10 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, two quick rescue vehicles, three special appliances and one rescue van to the spot.
- Ashok Gehlot sworn in as Rajasthan chief minister, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel take charge of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattsigarh: Nath waived farm loans hours after taking oath while Baghel said farm-loan waiver was his top priority.
- India declares $1.4 billion aid to Maldives: Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is on a three-day tour to India, his first foreign trip since taking charge.
- Pakistan releases Indian prisoner who allegedly entered the country illegally in 2012: Mumbai resident Hamid Nehal Ansari, who was sentenced to prison in 2015, was released from Peshawar Central Jail.
- Omar Abdullah, Congress criticise BJP after pictures show ailing Manohar Parrikar inspecting bridge: The Goa CMO on Sunday released photographs of the chief minister, seen with a nasal tube, inspecting a bridge under construction in Panaji.
- Congress’ demand for parliamentary inquiry into Rafale deal is political grandstanding, says defence minister: BJP MP Anurag Thakur moved a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for ‘misleading the House’ on the defence agreement while the Centre tabled triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha.
- Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, and two of its former employees in graft case: The 1Malaysia Development Berhad case involves former Prime Minister Najib Razak.
- Disclose data on how many Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes were issued, orders Chief Information Commission: The RBI’s subsidiary, Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Limited, had said such a disclosure could lead to ‘economic chaos’.
- Meghalaya CM says ‘very difficult’ situation at illegal coal mine where 13 people are trapped: Conrad Sangma said the water level in the flooded mine is really high.