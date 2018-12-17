A look at the headlines right now:

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life by Delhi High Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Congress said the verdict should not be given a ‘political colour’ while Arun Jaitley said the Opposition party’s cover-ups were now being defeated. At least five people killed in fire at government hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri: The fire department has sent 10 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, two quick rescue vehicles, three special appliances and one rescue van to the spot. Ashok Gehlot sworn in as Rajasthan chief minister, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel take charge of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattsigarh: Nath waived farm loans hours after taking oath while Baghel said farm-loan waiver was his top priority. India declares $1.4 billion aid to Maldives: Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is on a three-day tour to India, his first foreign trip since taking charge. Pakistan releases Indian prisoner who allegedly entered the country illegally in 2012: Mumbai resident Hamid Nehal Ansari, who was sentenced to prison in 2015, was released from Peshawar Central Jail. Omar Abdullah, Congress criticise BJP after pictures show ailing Manohar Parrikar inspecting bridge: The Goa CMO on Sunday released photographs of the chief minister, seen with a nasal tube, inspecting a bridge under construction in Panaji. Congress’ demand for parliamentary inquiry into Rafale deal is political grandstanding, says defence minister: BJP MP Anurag Thakur moved a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for ‘misleading the House’ on the defence agreement while the Centre tabled triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha. Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, and two of its former employees in graft case: The 1Malaysia Development Berhad case involves former Prime Minister Najib Razak. Disclose data on how many Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes were issued, orders Chief Information Commission: The RBI’s subsidiary, Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Limited, had said such a disclosure could lead to ‘economic chaos’. Meghalaya CM says ‘very difficult’ situation at illegal coal mine where 13 people are trapped: Conrad Sangma said the water level in the flooded mine is really high.