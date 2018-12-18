A look at the headlines right now:

Centre approves amendments to make Aadhaar voluntary for phones and banking, say reports: In September, the Supreme Court ruled that the biometric number need not be linked to mobile phones and bank accounts. Kamal Nath waives farm loans hours after taking oath as Madhya Pradesh CM: Bhupesh Baghel also waived loans of over 16 lakh farmers after assuming office as Chhattisgarh CM. Kerala Police grant four transwomen permission to visit Sabarimala temple: The area has been tense because of protests against the Supreme Court’s order allowing women of all ages entry to the temple. Parliamentary panel raises concern over Chinese infrastructure built close to Doklam: A report tabled in the Parliament on Monday said China’s strategic intentions ‘should not be taken casually’. Pakistan releases Indian prisoner who allegedly entered the country illegally in 2012: Mumbai resident Hamid Nehal Ansari, who was sentenced to prison in 2015, was released from Peshawar Central Jail. Toll rises to eight in Mumbai hospital fire, 145 injured: A Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation official said that the hospital had not received a no-objection certificate from the fire authorities. Congress leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life by Delhi High Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Congress said the verdict should not be given a ‘political colour’ while Arun Jaitley said the Opposition party’s cover-ups were now being defeated. Congress’ demand for parliamentary inquiry into Rafale deal is political grandstanding, says defence minister: BJP MP Anurag Thakur moved a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for ‘misleading the House’ on the defence agreement while the Centre tabled triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha. Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, and two of its former employees in graft case: The 1Malaysia Development Berhad case involves former Prime Minister Najib Razak. Stalin backs Rahul Gandhi as Opposition’s PM candidate – but other parties aren’t convinced: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief’s suggestion has taken Opposition leaders by surprise, including apparently the Congress president himself.