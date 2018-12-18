The big news: Amendments approved to make Aadhaar voluntary for banking, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The new Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CMs approved farm loan waivers after taking oath, and four transwomen allowed to visit Sabarimala temple.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre approves amendments to make Aadhaar voluntary for phones and banking, say reports: In September, the Supreme Court ruled that the biometric number need not be linked to mobile phones and bank accounts.
- Kamal Nath waives farm loans hours after taking oath as Madhya Pradesh CM: Bhupesh Baghel also waived loans of over 16 lakh farmers after assuming office as Chhattisgarh CM.
- Kerala Police grant four transwomen permission to visit Sabarimala temple: The area has been tense because of protests against the Supreme Court’s order allowing women of all ages entry to the temple.
- Parliamentary panel raises concern over Chinese infrastructure built close to Doklam: A report tabled in the Parliament on Monday said China’s strategic intentions ‘should not be taken casually’.
- Pakistan releases Indian prisoner who allegedly entered the country illegally in 2012: Mumbai resident Hamid Nehal Ansari, who was sentenced to prison in 2015, was released from Peshawar Central Jail.
- Toll rises to eight in Mumbai hospital fire, 145 injured: A Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation official said that the hospital had not received a no-objection certificate from the fire authorities.
- Congress leader Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life by Delhi High Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The Congress said the verdict should not be given a ‘political colour’ while Arun Jaitley said the Opposition party’s cover-ups were now being defeated.
- Congress’ demand for parliamentary inquiry into Rafale deal is political grandstanding, says defence minister: BJP MP Anurag Thakur moved a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for ‘misleading the House’ on the defence agreement while the Centre tabled triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha.
- Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, and two of its former employees in graft case: The 1Malaysia Development Berhad case involves former Prime Minister Najib Razak.
- Stalin backs Rahul Gandhi as Opposition’s PM candidate – but other parties aren’t convinced: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief’s suggestion has taken Opposition leaders by surprise, including apparently the Congress president himself.