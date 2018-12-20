A look at the headlines right now:

Former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha joins Congress-led ‘grand alliance’: Kushwaha had resigned from the Union Cabinet on December 10 and pulled out his party from the National Democratic Alliance.

Lok Sabha passes two bills, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day without proceedings: The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice amid ruckus about the proposed Mekedatu dam over the Cauvery river, while Congress MPs protested over the Rafale deal.

Calcutta High Court allows BJP to hold rallies after state government’s refusal: The rallies are expected to cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal.

Centre has sought to raise capital infusion for public sector banks to Rs 83,000 crore, says Jaitley: The lending capacity of the banks is likely to enhance and will help them exit the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework, the finance minister said.

Ten students detained in Chennai for trying to stage protests against reopening of Sterlite plant: The National Green Tribunal had set aside the Tamil Nadu government’s shutting down the copper plant last week. Centre seeks Parliament approval to invest Rs 2,345 crore into Air India: The request for approval of an equity infusion comes after the proposed stake sale in the state-owned carrier failed.

Bombay High Court dismisses petition seeking Manohar Parrikar’s medical examination: Quashing the plea as a ‘half-hearted attempt’ to breach his privacy, the court said ill health does not make one incapable of occupying a constitutional post.

Donald Trump signs bill allowing US citizens to enter Tibet freely, despite Chinese protests: The Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act also denies US entry to Chinese officials held responsible for restricting access to Tibet.

Manipuri journalist jailed under NSA moves High Court against 12-month sentence: Kishorechandra Wangkhem’s lawyer said the grounds for detention did not cover activities described under the National Security Act.

EVMs are being ‘tossed like a football’ in political discourse, says chief election commissioner: Sunil Arora said the Election Commission was trying to ensure very few Electronic Voting Machines malfunctioned.