The big news: Former NDA member Upendra Kushwaha joins anti-BJP alliance, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Lok Sabha passed two bills, including the Consumer Protection Bill, and the Calcutta HC allowed BJP to hold rallies in West Bengal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha joins Congress-led ‘grand alliance’: Kushwaha had resigned from the Union Cabinet on December 10 and pulled out his party from the National Democratic Alliance.
- Lok Sabha passes two bills, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day without proceedings: The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice amid ruckus about the proposed Mekedatu dam over the Cauvery river, while Congress MPs protested over the Rafale deal.
- Calcutta High Court allows BJP to hold rallies after state government’s refusal: The rallies are expected to cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal.
- Centre has sought to raise capital infusion for public sector banks to Rs 83,000 crore, says Jaitley: The lending capacity of the banks is likely to enhance and will help them exit the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework, the finance minister said.
- Ten students detained in Chennai for trying to stage protests against reopening of Sterlite plant: The National Green Tribunal had set aside the Tamil Nadu government’s shutting down the copper plant last week.
- Centre seeks Parliament approval to invest Rs 2,345 crore into Air India: The request for approval of an equity infusion comes after the proposed stake sale in the state-owned carrier failed.
- Bombay High Court dismisses petition seeking Manohar Parrikar’s medical examination: Quashing the plea as a ‘half-hearted attempt’ to breach his privacy, the court said ill health does not make one incapable of occupying a constitutional post.
- Donald Trump signs bill allowing US citizens to enter Tibet freely, despite Chinese protests: The Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act also denies US entry to Chinese officials held responsible for restricting access to Tibet.
- Manipuri journalist jailed under NSA moves High Court against 12-month sentence: Kishorechandra Wangkhem’s lawyer said the grounds for detention did not cover activities described under the National Security Act.
- EVMs are being ‘tossed like a football’ in political discourse, says chief election commissioner: Sunil Arora said the Election Commission was trying to ensure very few Electronic Voting Machines malfunctioned.