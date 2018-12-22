The big news: Naseeruddin Shah’s event at Ajmer festival cancelled, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: AAP member asked to quit after disagreement about revoking Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna, and the Centre faced flak after its surveillance order.
A look at the top news right now:
- Naseeruddin Shah event in Ajmer cancelled after protest against his remarks on policeman’s murder: Meanwhile, the head of a Hindutva organisation reportedly booked the actor a ticket to go to Karachi.
- Alka Lamba says AAP asked her to resign over proposal to withdraw Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna: The legislator said she was asked to resign as she stood against the party’s decision to revoke the award.
- Rahul Gandhi calls Narendra Modi ‘insecure dictator’ over government order on monitoring of computers: Opposition leaders described the order as ‘worrisome’, ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘dangerous’.
- Madras High Court restrains Vedanta from reopening Thoothukudi plant for a month: Protests had erupted after the National Green Tribunal last week set aside a Tamil Nadu government order to close the plant.
- Former RJD member Raj Ballabh Yadav gets life imprisonment for raping minor: He had raped the 15-year-old at his residence in Nawada district of Bihar in February 2016.
- Charlie Hebdo attack suspect arrested in Djibouti, awaiting transfer to France: Peter Cherif or Abou Hamza was close to the Kouachi brothers who carried out the attack on the satirical magazine in 2015.
- UN asks Twitter to explain why it is removing Kashmir-related posts at Indian government’s request: Special Rapporteur David Kaye said India has expanded the scope of its censorship ‘at the expense of individual rights to freedom of expression’.
- Manipur passes law against mob violence: The bill was introduced in September after a group of people lynched a 26-year-old man on the suspicion of vehicle theft.
- Air quality in NCR was ‘poor’ on 191 days in 2018, eight fewer than 2017, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Minister of State for the Environment Ministry Mahesh Sharma submitted the data in a written reply to the House.
- Chamarajanagar temple food poisoning toll rises to 16: The Karnataka health department has said it will monitor the conditions of all the people who fell ill.