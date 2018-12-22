A look at the top news right now:

Naseeruddin Shah event in Ajmer cancelled after protest against his remarks on policeman’s murder: Meanwhile, the head of a Hindutva organisation reportedly booked the actor a ticket to go to Karachi. Alka Lamba says AAP asked her to resign over proposal to withdraw Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna: The legislator said she was asked to resign as she stood against the party’s decision to revoke the award. Rahul Gandhi calls Narendra Modi ‘insecure dictator’ over government order on monitoring of computers: Opposition leaders described the order as ‘worrisome’, ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘dangerous’. Madras High Court restrains Vedanta from reopening Thoothukudi plant for a month: Protests had erupted after the National Green Tribunal last week set aside a Tamil Nadu government order to close the plant. Former RJD member Raj Ballabh Yadav gets life imprisonment for raping minor: He had raped the 15-year-old at his residence in Nawada district of Bihar in February 2016. Charlie Hebdo attack suspect arrested in Djibouti, awaiting transfer to France: Peter Cherif or Abou Hamza was close to the Kouachi brothers who carried out the attack on the satirical magazine in 2015. UN asks Twitter to explain why it is removing Kashmir-related posts at Indian government’s request: Special Rapporteur David Kaye said India has expanded the scope of its censorship ‘at the expense of individual rights to freedom of expression’. Manipur passes law against mob violence: The bill was introduced in September after a group of people lynched a 26-year-old man on the suspicion of vehicle theft. Air quality in NCR was ‘poor’ on 191 days in 2018, eight fewer than 2017, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Minister of State for the Environment Ministry Mahesh Sharma submitted the data in a written reply to the House. Chamarajanagar temple food poisoning toll rises to 16: The Karnataka health department has said it will monitor the conditions of all the people who fell ill.