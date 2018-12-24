A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to take up Ayodhya Ram temple-Babri Masjid case on January 4: The matter has been listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul. Review petition filed against Supreme Court verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar: The petition was filed in the top court by one Imtiyaz Ali Palsaniya, who had also filed interim pleas while the top court was hearing the case. ‘The watchman has become a thief,’ Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray criticises Modi over Rafale deal: He also said the Ram temple matter should be discussed in Parliament. Supreme Court declines BJP’s plea for an urgent hearing on West Bengal ‘rath yatras’: Party workers later clashed with police in Basirhat who resorted to baton charge to disperse the protestors. Toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 373, rescue workers search for missing people: President Joko Widodo visited Pandeglang, the worst affected province, on Monday morning and toured makeshift health clinics. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sentenced to seven years in jail in corruption case: He was also fined $2.5 million in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case. Petitions filed in SC against Centre’s order allowing agencies to monitor computers: Two separate pleas were submitted, one of them by advocate ML Sharma who was recently fined by the top court for filing ‘frivolous’ petitions. Pollution body bans construction work across Delhi-NCR till Wednesday as air quality deteriorates: Air quality drops to ‘severe’ category, officials advise residents to stay indoors. Operation to rescue trapped Meghalaya miners temporarily halted after water level fails to recede: District authorities are waiting for more powerful pumps to help remove the water before divers can be sent in to rescue the miners. Eight killed as dozens of vehicles pile up in dense fog in Haryana’s Jhajjar: Meanwhile, Srinagar records coldest night in 11 years as temperature drops to minus 6.8 degrees Celsius.