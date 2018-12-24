The big news: SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on January 4, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A review petition was filed against Supreme Court’s verdict on Aadhaar validity, and Uddhav Thackeray criticised PM Modi over Rafale deal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to take up Ayodhya Ram temple-Babri Masjid case on January 4: The matter has been listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul.
- Review petition filed against Supreme Court verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar: The petition was filed in the top court by one Imtiyaz Ali Palsaniya, who had also filed interim pleas while the top court was hearing the case.
- ‘The watchman has become a thief,’ Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray criticises Modi over Rafale deal: He also said the Ram temple matter should be discussed in Parliament.
- Supreme Court declines BJP’s plea for an urgent hearing on West Bengal ‘rath yatras’: Party workers later clashed with police in Basirhat who resorted to baton charge to disperse the protestors.
- Toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 373, rescue workers search for missing people: President Joko Widodo visited Pandeglang, the worst affected province, on Monday morning and toured makeshift health clinics.
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sentenced to seven years in jail in corruption case: He was also fined $2.5 million in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.
- Petitions filed in SC against Centre’s order allowing agencies to monitor computers: Two separate pleas were submitted, one of them by advocate ML Sharma who was recently fined by the top court for filing ‘frivolous’ petitions.
- Pollution body bans construction work across Delhi-NCR till Wednesday as air quality deteriorates: Air quality drops to ‘severe’ category, officials advise residents to stay indoors.
- Operation to rescue trapped Meghalaya miners temporarily halted after water level fails to recede: District authorities are waiting for more powerful pumps to help remove the water before divers can be sent in to rescue the miners.
- Eight killed as dozens of vehicles pile up in dense fog in Haryana’s Jhajjar: Meanwhile, Srinagar records coldest night in 11 years as temperature drops to minus 6.8 degrees Celsius.