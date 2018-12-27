The big news: Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Passengers fell ill after a fire broke out on the Kolkata metro, and 10 men accused of plotting attacks were sent to NIA custody for 12 days.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha: Both the Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam walked out of the Lower House before the polling began.
- After fire on board Kolkata metro train, 16 passengers fall ill: The rail authority said that all passengers inside the coach had been safely evacuated.
- Delhi court sends 10 men, arrested in connection with busted Islamic State module, to the agency’s custody for 12 days: The BJP claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had “delivered” on its promise of zero-tolerance against terrorism.
- Fiscal deficit rises to 114.8% of the full year target at the end of November: The tax receipts for the April-November 2018 period were Rs 8,96,583 crore, while the expenditure was Rs 16,13,208 crore.
- Projects worth Rs 26,000 crore underway in state, says PM Modi: The prime minister addressed a public rally in Dharamsala to celebrate a year of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state.
- Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu in three places in Madurai next month: It will be held in Avaniayapuram on January 15, Palamedu on January 16 and Alanganallur the next day.
- Israel’s Parliament votes to dissolve, will hold elections on April 9: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that he was disbanding his coalition earlier this week.
- Two Navy personnel dead after aircraft hangar collapses at Kochi naval base: A board of inquiry has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.
- AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal apologises for threatening to smash journalist’s head: The incident was an ‘unintentional aberration’, he wrote on Twitter.
- Akhilesh Yadav attacks Congress for denying his party a ministerial berth in Madhya Pradesh: Former Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said his new political outfit is willing to tie up with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections.