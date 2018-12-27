A look at the headlines right now:

Triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha: Both the Congress and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam walked out of the Lower House before the polling began. After fire on board Kolkata metro train, 16 passengers fall ill: The rail authority said that all passengers inside the coach had been safely evacuated. Delhi court sends 10 men, arrested in connection with busted Islamic State module, to the agency’s custody for 12 days: The BJP claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had “delivered” on its promise of zero-tolerance against terrorism. Fiscal deficit rises to 114.8% of the full year target at the end of November: The tax receipts for the April-November 2018 period were Rs 8,96,583 crore, while the expenditure was Rs 16,13,208 crore. Projects worth Rs 26,000 crore underway in state, says PM Modi: The prime minister addressed a public rally in Dharamsala to celebrate a year of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state. Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu in three places in Madurai next month: It will be held in Avaniayapuram on January 15, Palamedu on January 16 and Alanganallur the next day. Israel’s Parliament votes to dissolve, will hold elections on April 9: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that he was disbanding his coalition earlier this week. Two Navy personnel dead after aircraft hangar collapses at Kochi naval base: A board of inquiry has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal apologises for threatening to smash journalist’s head: The incident was an ‘unintentional aberration’, he wrote on Twitter. Akhilesh Yadav attacks Congress for denying his party a ministerial berth in Madhya Pradesh: Former Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said his new political outfit is willing to tie up with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections.