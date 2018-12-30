A look at the headlines right now:

Nineteen arrested in three cases filed after constable’s death in Ghazipur mob violence: Eleven of them have been named in a murder case, police said. Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95: He was a winner of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and had also received the Padma Bhushan. Political activist reported killed in Bangladesh as voting takes place amid tight security: The Opposition alliance has accused PM Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League of intimidating voters and its leaders in the run-up to the elections. Rajasthan to scrap education requirements for contesting local body polls: At its first Cabinet meeting, the new Congress government also decided to review textbooks that were revised under the BJP rule. Navy divers, Odisha Fire Services team to resume work today to rescue Meghalaya trapped miners: The National Disaster Response Force has handed over the operations to them but will remain part of the exercise. Prime suspect in cow slaughter case arrested for role in Bulandshahr violence, say Uttar Pradesh Police: The police recovered a licensed gun and a van from Haroon Khan’s possession. Musician Nitin Sawhney among several British-Asians named in honours list: The 54-year-old composer has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to music. Child dies days after his Yemeni mother sued Trump administration to get travel ban waiver: The woman had struggled to get a visa after a ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen. Neil Prakash, an alleged Islamic State recruiter, stripped of Australian citizenship: Prakash, currently in a Turkey jail, is wanted in Australia for terrorism-related activities. He also has Fijian citizenship. Newborn dies in Madhya Pradesh after mother allegedly chops off her extra fingers and toes: The mother was reportedly concerned that the additional fingers and toes would prevent the girl from getting married in the future.