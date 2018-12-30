The big news: 19 arrested for constable’s death in Ghazipur violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Noted Bengali director Mrinal Sen died in Kolkata at 95, and an activist was reportedly killed as voting began in Bangladesh General Elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nineteen arrested in three cases filed after constable’s death in Ghazipur mob violence: Eleven of them have been named in a murder case, police said.
- Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95: He was a winner of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and had also received the Padma Bhushan.
- Political activist reported killed in Bangladesh as voting takes place amid tight security: The Opposition alliance has accused PM Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League of intimidating voters and its leaders in the run-up to the elections.
- Rajasthan to scrap education requirements for contesting local body polls: At its first Cabinet meeting, the new Congress government also decided to review textbooks that were revised under the BJP rule.
- Navy divers, Odisha Fire Services team to resume work today to rescue Meghalaya trapped miners: The National Disaster Response Force has handed over the operations to them but will remain part of the exercise.
- Prime suspect in cow slaughter case arrested for role in Bulandshahr violence, say Uttar Pradesh Police: The police recovered a licensed gun and a van from Haroon Khan’s possession.
- Musician Nitin Sawhney among several British-Asians named in honours list: The 54-year-old composer has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to music.
- Child dies days after his Yemeni mother sued Trump administration to get travel ban waiver: The woman had struggled to get a visa after a ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen.
- Neil Prakash, an alleged Islamic State recruiter, stripped of Australian citizenship: Prakash, currently in a Turkey jail, is wanted in Australia for terrorism-related activities. He also has Fijian citizenship.
- Newborn dies in Madhya Pradesh after mother allegedly chops off her extra fingers and toes: The mother was reportedly concerned that the additional fingers and toes would prevent the girl from getting married in the future.