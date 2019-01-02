A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi sidestepping Ram temple matter, no ordinance needed after SC order, says Congress: The party was responding to an interview of the prime minister, which it said was a ‘monologue’. Lakhs participate in 620-km ‘women’s wall’ from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram: The wall, planned by the state government, is intended to send a message of gender equality. Vande Mataram not sung at Madhya Pradesh Secretariat, BJP asks Congress to restore tradition: Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the change in rule unfortunate. In Assam, student group contests the inclusion of over 2.5 lakh people in draft NRC: All Assam Students’ Union filed objections on December 31, the last date to object to those already included in the draft list of National Register of Citizens. Work to rescue trapped miners in Meghalaya comes to a halt after pumps stop working: Odisha Fire Service personnel are trying to get the machines running again so that Navy divers can resume the survey of the main shaft of the illegal mine. NASA space probe Osiris-Rex begins orbiting asteroid, makes history: It marked the closest ever orbit of the smallest ever celestial object. Man who allegedly attacked inspector with an axe in Bulandshahr arrested: The arrest came days after the police arrested Prashant Natt in connection with Subodh Kumar Singh’s murder. Natt allegedly shot the officer. Now, school students in Gujarat to answer roll calls with ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Jai Bharat’: The move is aimed at fostering patriotism among children, a government notification said. Actor-writer Kader Khan dies in Canada at 81: He acted in over 300 films and wrote scripts for over 250 films. Actor Prakash Raj to contest as an independent candidate in Lok Sabha elections: But he did not announce the details of the constituency.