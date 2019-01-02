The big news: Congress slams Modi’s interview as ‘I, me, mine, myself’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Lakhs joined the ‘women’s wall’ in Kerala for gender equality, and Vande Mataram was not sung at the Madhya Pradesh secretariat on Tuesday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi sidestepping Ram temple matter, no ordinance needed after SC order, says Congress: The party was responding to an interview of the prime minister, which it said was a ‘monologue’.
- Lakhs participate in 620-km ‘women’s wall’ from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram: The wall, planned by the state government, is intended to send a message of gender equality.
- Vande Mataram not sung at Madhya Pradesh Secretariat, BJP asks Congress to restore tradition: Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the change in rule unfortunate.
- In Assam, student group contests the inclusion of over 2.5 lakh people in draft NRC: All Assam Students’ Union filed objections on December 31, the last date to object to those already included in the draft list of National Register of Citizens.
- Work to rescue trapped miners in Meghalaya comes to a halt after pumps stop working: Odisha Fire Service personnel are trying to get the machines running again so that Navy divers can resume the survey of the main shaft of the illegal mine.
- NASA space probe Osiris-Rex begins orbiting asteroid, makes history: It marked the closest ever orbit of the smallest ever celestial object.
- Man who allegedly attacked inspector with an axe in Bulandshahr arrested: The arrest came days after the police arrested Prashant Natt in connection with Subodh Kumar Singh’s murder. Natt allegedly shot the officer.
- Now, school students in Gujarat to answer roll calls with ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Jai Bharat’: The move is aimed at fostering patriotism among children, a government notification said.
- Actor-writer Kader Khan dies in Canada at 81: He acted in over 300 films and wrote scripts for over 250 films.
- Actor Prakash Raj to contest as an independent candidate in Lok Sabha elections: But he did not announce the details of the constituency.