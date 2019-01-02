A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi challenges Narendra Modi to one-on-one debate on the Rafale jet deal: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reiterated his accusations that the Narendra Modi-led government had inflated the figures for the Rafale jet deal and changed the defence procurement procedure to buy 36 aircraft. Two women below 50 enter temple to offer prayers, shrine reopens after purification: The Travancore Devaswom Board said it will take action against the priest for closing the shrine to carry out “purification rituals” after the women entered. Merger of Dena and Vijaya banks with Bank of Baroda approved by Centre: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said no one would be fired and there would be no impact on the service conditions of employees. Demonetised notes worth Rs 40 lakh offered by Vaishno Devi pilgrims between 2017 and 2018, says HT report: In the first month of demonetisation, the devotees offered Rs 1.90 crore in the scrapped banknotes, the shrine board said. NHRC issues notice to Centre, seeks response on Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya suicides within six weeks: The rights body said it was concerned that half of the students who allegedly killed themselves between 2013 and 2017 were from Dalit and Adivasi communities. Cabinet approves setting up of high-level committee to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord: The clause mandates the Centre to enact measures to preserve and promote cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the state’s indigenous groups. RJD leader killed in Nalanda, irate mob beats two people to death: Politician Indal Paswan’s bullet-ridden body was found near Maghra village on Wednesday morning. Over 4,800 NGOs barred from receiving foreign funding in the last three years, says Kiren Rijiju: The organations’ licence to receive money from abroad was cancelled after they failed to file annual returns, the Union minister told the Rajya Sabha. Congress ‘misused’ CBI to frame Amit Shah, says Chief Minister Adityanath on Sohrabuddin Sheikh case: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi. Bangladeshi journalist arrested for allegedly publishing false information on national poll results: While Hedait Hossain Molla of Dhaka Tribune has been sent on three-day remand, Manab Zamin’s reporter Rashidul Islam is said to be on the run.