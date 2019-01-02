The big news: Rahul Gandhi claims Parrikar is blackmailing Modi on Rafale, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two women under the age of 50 entered the Sabarimala temple, and the Centre approved the merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi challenges Narendra Modi to one-on-one debate on the Rafale jet deal: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reiterated his accusations that the Narendra Modi-led government had inflated the figures for the Rafale jet deal and changed the defence procurement procedure to buy 36 aircraft.
- Two women below 50 enter temple to offer prayers, shrine reopens after purification: The Travancore Devaswom Board said it will take action against the priest for closing the shrine to carry out “purification rituals” after the women entered.
- Merger of Dena and Vijaya banks with Bank of Baroda approved by Centre: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said no one would be fired and there would be no impact on the service conditions of employees.
- Demonetised notes worth Rs 40 lakh offered by Vaishno Devi pilgrims between 2017 and 2018, says HT report: In the first month of demonetisation, the devotees offered Rs 1.90 crore in the scrapped banknotes, the shrine board said.
- NHRC issues notice to Centre, seeks response on Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya suicides within six weeks: The rights body said it was concerned that half of the students who allegedly killed themselves between 2013 and 2017 were from Dalit and Adivasi communities.
- Cabinet approves setting up of high-level committee to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord: The clause mandates the Centre to enact measures to preserve and promote cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the state’s indigenous groups.
- RJD leader killed in Nalanda, irate mob beats two people to death: Politician Indal Paswan’s bullet-ridden body was found near Maghra village on Wednesday morning.
- Over 4,800 NGOs barred from receiving foreign funding in the last three years, says Kiren Rijiju: The organations’ licence to receive money from abroad was cancelled after they failed to file annual returns, the Union minister told the Rajya Sabha.
- Congress ‘misused’ CBI to frame Amit Shah, says Chief Minister Adityanath on Sohrabuddin Sheikh case: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.
- Bangladeshi journalist arrested for allegedly publishing false information on national poll results: While Hedait Hossain Molla of Dhaka Tribune has been sent on three-day remand, Manab Zamin’s reporter Rashidul Islam is said to be on the run.