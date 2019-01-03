A look at the headlines right now:

One dead as shutdown paralyses Kerala, governor seeks report from chief minister on Sabarimala violence: The police reportedly arrested at least 266 people after violence was reported from across the state. Congress leader Ahmed Patel to face trial in Rajya Sabha election case, rules Supreme Court: His election to the Upper House in 2017 has been challenged in the Gujarat High Court by Balwantsinh Rajput, his rival from the BJP. Income Tax officials search houses of Kannada actors, producers in Karnataka: Searches were also carried out at 32 locations of Saravana Bhavan, Anjappar group, Grand Sweets and Hot Breads in Chennai. Rajya Sabha amends Right to Education Act, scraps no-detention policy: The Upper House also passed the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill. Three militants and one soldier killed in Tral encounter, say Jammu and Kashmir police: The police recovered arms and ammunition from the site. Lawyer HS Phoolka, a petitioner in 1984 anti-Sikh violence cases, quits AAP: The advocate had threatened to quit the party in July in case of an alliance with the Congress. Centre forms task force to look into reported suicides at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas: The panel will investigate the circumstances that reportedly led 49 students to kill themselves, and suggest ways to stop the trend. Centre is ready for J&K polls along with General Elections, Rajnath Singh tells Rajya Sabha: The Upper House passed a resolution on president’s rule in the state. India responds to Donald Trump’s mockery of funding for library in Afghanistan, say reports: New Delhi’s role in Afghanistan is built on ‘specific needs and requirements’ worked out with Kabul, unidentified government officials said. One soldier killed and another injured in Poonch avalanche: The avalanche hit a post of the Army’s 40 Rashtriya Rifles, trapping the two soldiers under snow in Jammu and Kashmir.