The big news: One killed in violence in Kerala triggered by Sabarimala row, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress leader Ahmed Patel will face trial in a Rajya Sabha poll case, and Income Tax officials searched the homes of Kannada actors.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One dead as shutdown paralyses Kerala, governor seeks report from chief minister on Sabarimala violence: The police reportedly arrested at least 266 people after violence was reported from across the state.
- Congress leader Ahmed Patel to face trial in Rajya Sabha election case, rules Supreme Court: His election to the Upper House in 2017 has been challenged in the Gujarat High Court by Balwantsinh Rajput, his rival from the BJP.
- Income Tax officials search houses of Kannada actors, producers in Karnataka: Searches were also carried out at 32 locations of Saravana Bhavan, Anjappar group, Grand Sweets and Hot Breads in Chennai.
- Rajya Sabha amends Right to Education Act, scraps no-detention policy: The Upper House also passed the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill.
- Three militants and one soldier killed in Tral encounter, say Jammu and Kashmir police: The police recovered arms and ammunition from the site.
- Lawyer HS Phoolka, a petitioner in 1984 anti-Sikh violence cases, quits AAP: The advocate had threatened to quit the party in July in case of an alliance with the Congress.
- Centre forms task force to look into reported suicides at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas: The panel will investigate the circumstances that reportedly led 49 students to kill themselves, and suggest ways to stop the trend.
- Centre is ready for J&K polls along with General Elections, Rajnath Singh tells Rajya Sabha: The Upper House passed a resolution on president’s rule in the state.
- India responds to Donald Trump’s mockery of funding for library in Afghanistan, say reports: New Delhi’s role in Afghanistan is built on ‘specific needs and requirements’ worked out with Kabul, unidentified government officials said.
- One soldier killed and another injured in Poonch avalanche: The avalanche hit a post of the Army’s 40 Rashtriya Rifles, trapping the two soldiers under snow in Jammu and Kashmir.