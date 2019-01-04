The big news: Nirmala Sitharaman rebuts charges on Rafale deal in Lok Sabha, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Lok Sabha passed amendments to Aadhaar Act, and over 1,300 were arrested in Kerala after protests against entry of women in Sabarimala.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bofors brought Congress down but Rafale will bring Modi back, claims defence minister in Parliament: Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the Congress’ allegations on the defence deal in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Rahul Gandhi later asked why she did not speak about Anil Ambani.
- Lok Sabha passes amendments to make Aadhaar voluntary for phones and banking: The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill proposed to amend three laws to comply with a Supreme Court judgement passed in September.
- Over 1,300 arrested in Kerala after protests even as chief minister’s office claims third woman entered Sabarimala temple: Curfew was imposed in parts of the state after violent protests on Thursday.
- No Indian citizen will be left out of NRC, Narendra Modi says in Assam: The prime minister launched several projects in Manipur during his trip to the northeast region.
- Pakistan, Sri Lanka lack policies to tackle money laundering and terror financing, says watchdog: The Financial Action Task Force said the Bahamas, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Serbia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and Yemen also need to do more.
- US Congress passes measures to end partial government shutdown, does not provide border wall money: However, President Donald Trump has vowed to veto the measures passed by the House.
- Supreme Court defers Ayodhya dispute hearing to January 10, says ‘appropriate bench’ will pass further orders: The hearing on Friday lasted under a minute and did not include arguments from either side.
- Congress government in Madhya Pradesh restores practice of singing Vande Mataram at state secretariat: Chief Minister Kamal Nath claimed his government had given the national song a ‘different look’.
- Supreme Court asks state and Centre for status report on Meghalaya rescue operation: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that rescue workers do not have blueprints of the mine’s structure since it is illegal.
- Scroll.in’s Mridula Chari wins Ramnath Goenka award for on-the-spot reporting: She won it for a story on the police forcing a man to sign a false report saying Muslims celebrated Pakistan’s win over India in the ICC Champions Trophy final.