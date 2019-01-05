The big news: Nirmala Sitharaman says UPA created deadlock in Rafale deal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Bombs were hurled at the houses of Left leaders and a BJP leader in Kerala, and the Lok Sabha passed amendments to the Aadhaar Act.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bofors brought Congress down but Rafale will bring Modi back, claims defence minister in Parliament: Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the Congress’ allegations on the defence deal in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Rahul Gandhi later asked why she did not speak about Anil Ambani.
- Bombs hurled at houses of Left leaders in Kannur: In a retaliatory attack, a bomb was hurled at former BJP president V Muralidharan’s ancestral home in Kannur.
- Lok Sabha passes amendments to make Aadhaar voluntary for phones and banking: The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill proposed to amend three laws to comply with a Supreme Court judgement passed in September.
- Sensationalism of news is an insult to journalism, says Rajnath Singh at Ramnath Goenka Awards: Scroll.in’s Mridula Chari won the Ramnath Goenka award for on-the-spot reporting.
- ‘Walls of hate being built over faith, law replaced by darkness’, says Naseeruddin Shah in Amnesty video: Journalists are being silenced, innocent people being killed, and human rights activists being jailed, the actor said.
- National Green Tribunal imposes Rs 100-crore fine on Meghalaya government for illegal coal mining: The tribunal’s order came after a high-level committee report said a majority of mines in the state were operating without a lease or licence.
- No Indian citizen will be left out of NRC, Narendra Modi says in Assam: The prime minister launched several projects in Manipur during his trip to the northeast region.
- UN calls for investigation into Bangladesh poll violence, alleged human rights violations: The United Nations noted that there have been reports of media professionals being intimidated and injured.
- Turning anti-corruption movement into political party was wrong, says former AAP leader HS Phoolka: The advocate, who resigned from the party on Thursday, said he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
- US Congress passes measures to end partial government shutdown, does not provide border wall money: However, President Donald Trump has vowed to veto the measures passed by the House.