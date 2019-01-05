A look at the headlines right now:

Bofors brought Congress down but Rafale will bring Modi back, claims defence minister in Parliament: Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the Congress’ allegations on the defence deal in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Rahul Gandhi later asked why she did not speak about Anil Ambani. Bombs hurled at houses of Left leaders in Kannur: In a retaliatory attack, a bomb was hurled at former BJP president V Muralidharan’s ancestral home in Kannur. Lok Sabha passes amendments to make Aadhaar voluntary for phones and banking: The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill proposed to amend three laws to comply with a Supreme Court judgement passed in September. Sensationalism of news is an insult to journalism, says Rajnath Singh at Ramnath Goenka Awards: Scroll.in’s Mridula Chari won the Ramnath Goenka award for on-the-spot reporting. ‘Walls of hate being built over faith, law replaced by darkness’, says Naseeruddin Shah in Amnesty video: Journalists are being silenced, innocent people being killed, and human rights activists being jailed, the actor said. National Green Tribunal imposes Rs 100-crore fine on Meghalaya government for illegal coal mining: The tribunal’s order came after a high-level committee report said a majority of mines in the state were operating without a lease or licence. No Indian citizen will be left out of NRC, Narendra Modi says in Assam: The prime minister launched several projects in Manipur during his trip to the northeast region. UN calls for investigation into Bangladesh poll violence, alleged human rights violations: The United Nations noted that there have been reports of media professionals being intimidated and injured. Turning anti-corruption movement into political party was wrong, says former AAP leader HS Phoolka: The advocate, who resigned from the party on Thursday, said he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. US Congress passes measures to end partial government shutdown, does not provide border wall money: However, President Donald Trump has vowed to veto the measures passed by the House.