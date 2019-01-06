The big news: Sitharaman claims Rahul Gandhi is lying about HAL contracts, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre is planning to link Aadhaar with driving licences, and a Samajwadi Party leader said the SP-BSP alliance does not need the Congress.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sitharaman says Rahul Gandhi is misleading public after he claimed she lied in Parliament: Gandhi had asked the defence minister to prove her claim made in Lok Sabha that the Centre had given HAL orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore or resign.
- Linking Aadhaar with driving licence will soon be made mandatory, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The move will prevent guilty individuals from escaping the scene of an accident and then procuring duplicate licences, the Union minister said.
- Alliance with BSP is enough to beat BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Congress not needed, says Samajwadi Party leader: Kiranmoy Nanda said the Rahul Gandhi-led party is an ‘insignificant force’ in the state.
- Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls, Arun Jaitley its publicity wing: Party President Amit Shah has formed 17 committees in preparation for the elections.
- Telangana BJP MLA says he won’t take oath in presence of pro-tem speaker from AIMIM: T Raja Singh claimed that pro-tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan’s party wanted to ‘finish off Hindus’.
- Sultan Muhammad V steps down as king of Malaysia: This is the first time a king has abdicated in Malaysia, which is a constitutional monarchy.
- Heavy rainfall forecast as cyclone Pabuk set to cross Andaman and Nicobar Islands by Sunday night: The Centre has sounded an ‘orange’ alert for the islands, with the cyclone currently positioned in the Andaman Sea.
- Secretaries of three Uttar Pradesh ministers arrested on corruption charges, say reports: Chief Minister Adityanath suspended them last week after ABP News aired a sting operation on December 26.
- US woman in vegetative state gives birth, police begin sexual assault inquiry: The woman, who has been in coma for at least a decade, surprised the staff at the Arizona medical facility she is in when she went into labour on December 29.
- Chandrababu Naidu’s focus on son’s rise can lead to sunset in Andhra Pradesh, claims PM Modi: Narendra Modi said the chief minister could restore Telugu pride only by putting Andhra Pradesh’s interests above his own political ones and ‘lust for power’.