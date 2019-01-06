A look at the headlines right now:

Sitharaman says Rahul Gandhi is misleading public after he claimed she lied in Parliament: Gandhi had asked the defence minister to prove her claim made in Lok Sabha that the Centre had given HAL orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore or resign.

Linking Aadhaar with driving licence will soon be made mandatory, says Ravi Shankar Prasad: The move will prevent guilty individuals from escaping the scene of an accident and then procuring duplicate licences, the Union minister said.

Alliance with BSP is enough to beat BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Congress not needed, says Samajwadi Party leader: Kiranmoy Nanda said the Rahul Gandhi-led party is an ‘insignificant force’ in the state. Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls, Arun Jaitley its publicity wing: Party President Amit Shah has formed 17 committees in preparation for the elections.

Telangana BJP MLA says he won’t take oath in presence of pro-tem speaker from AIMIM: T Raja Singh claimed that pro-tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan’s party wanted to ‘finish off Hindus’.

Sultan Muhammad V steps down as king of Malaysia: This is the first time a king has abdicated in Malaysia, which is a constitutional monarchy.

Heavy rainfall forecast as cyclone Pabuk set to cross Andaman and Nicobar Islands by Sunday night: The Centre has sounded an ‘orange’ alert for the islands, with the cyclone currently positioned in the Andaman Sea.

Secretaries of three Uttar Pradesh ministers arrested on corruption charges, say reports: Chief Minister Adityanath suspended them last week after ABP News aired a sting operation on December 26. US woman in vegetative state gives birth, police begin sexual assault inquiry: The woman, who has been in coma for at least a decade, surprised the staff at the Arizona medical facility she is in when she went into labour on December 29. Chandrababu Naidu’s focus on son’s rise can lead to sunset in Andhra Pradesh, claims PM Modi: Narendra Modi said the chief minister could restore Telugu pride only by putting Andhra Pradesh’s interests above his own political ones and ‘lust for power’.

