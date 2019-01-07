Top news: Nirmala Sitharaman addresses Lok Sabha after Opposition moves privilege motion
The biggest stories of the day.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday defended herself in the Lok Sabha, providing details contracts given to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, after the Opposition accused her of misleading the House. The Opposition has moved a privilege motion against the minister.
Flight operations at Delhi airport were delayed on Monday morning as dense fog enveloped the national Capital. The temperature has dipped after light showers in the city.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Sunday rescinded the bye-election in Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, that was scheduled for January 28 because of ongoing cyclone relief work
Live updates
Parliament: Nirmala Sitharaman defends herself after Opposition moves privilege motion against her
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha, providing details contracts given to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. She acccused the Opposition, which had earlier moved privilege motion against the minister for allegedly misleading the House on the matter, of misquoting her.
Read more here.
United States: Indian man shot at in Detroit, left for dead in freezing conditions
An Information Technology professional from Mahabubabad in Telangana has been hospitalised after he was shot by unidentified gunmen in Detroit, Michigan, on January 3. He is 26.
Read more here.
Lok Sabha elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people not to vote for Congress or BJP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday warned people against voting for either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. “Don’t vote for the Congress at all, if you vote for the Congress it will strengthen Narendra Modi,” he said at an event in New Delhi. “Let your votes not be split and give all seven parliamentary seats [in Delhi] to the Aam Aadmi Party.”
Read more here.
West Bengal BJP leader asks public to take up arms against police, not Trinamool workers
A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in West Bengal exhorted people to take up arms against the state police, claiming that it was the security forces and not the Trinamool Congress that was their opponent. While addressing a rally on Sunday, the party’s Birbhum leader Kalosona Mondal claimed that police personnel were selfish and corrupt and would do nothing to save even their own colleagues.
Read more here.
Geologist claims Hindu god Brahma discovered dinosaurs, mentioned them in Vedas: Indian Express
Geologist Ashu Khosla, who has been conducting research for more than 25 years on the origin and existence of dinosaurs in India, on Sunday suggested that Hindu god Brahma knew about dinosaurs and documented them in Vedas. Khosla, who teaches at Panjab University, made the remarks while presenting a research paper at the 106th Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara in Kapurthala district.
Read more here.
Before polls, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis tell Maharashtra BJP workers to forget about alliances
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday suggested to party workers that they may have to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections without an alliance. The Shiv Sena is currently in alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra but their relationship has soured in recent months.
Read more here.
Delhi experiences heavy fog and rainfall, all flight operations delayed
Delhi experienced a cold and foggy Monday morning as the temperature dipped after light showers in the city, PTI reported. The India Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature may go down to seven degrees Celsius on Monday. The fog led to a delay in all flight operations from the Delhi airport.
Read more here.
Tamil Nadu: Thiruvarur Assembly bye-poll called off by Election Commission
The Election Commission on Sunday rescinded the bye-election to the Thiruvarur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu scheduled for January 28, The Hindu reported. The commission postponed the bye-election as the district administration remained “preoccupied with relief and rehabiliation work”.
Read more here.
Amartya Sen supports Naseeruddin Shah, says losing ability to tolerate others is cause for concern
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Sunday came out in support of actor Naseeruddin Shah and said that attempts were being made to “disturb” him, PTI reported. Last week, Shah appeared in an Amnesty India video and expressed concern about “walls of hate in the name of religion” and an increasing “crackdown” on freedom of expression in the country.
Read more here.
Author Nayantara Sahgal’s invitation to Marathi literary meet withdrawn after threats
The organisers of a literary meet in Maharashtra on Sunday withdrew their invitation to author Nayantara Sahgal to inaugurate the event after a political outfit allegedly threatened to disrupt the event, PTI reported.
Read more here.
Meghalaya: Another mine collapse leaves two dead even as 15 are still trapped in Ksan
Two people were reported dead in another mine collapse in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Sunday after a man said that his miner nephew Elad Bareh had been missing for two days. Two bodies were recovered at the mine in Jalyiah village, which is around five km from the district headquarters in East Jaintia Hills.
Read more here.