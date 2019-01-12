A look at the headlines right now:

Ex-CBI chief Alok Verma refuses to take charge at Fire Services, resigns from service: Interim director Nageswara Rao reversed all transfers ordered by Verma. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended with immediate effect after Koffee with Karan controversy: The announcement came hours before the start of the first one-day international of a three-match series against Australia in Sydney. Donald Trump promises changes to H-1B visa programme, including potential US citizenship: The US president said his administration wanted to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the country. Rahul Gandhi promises special category status for Andhra Pradesh if Congress wins elections: The Congress president made the comment in his address to the Indian diaspora in Dubai. He is in the United Arab Emirates on a two-day visit. Meera Sanyal, former banker and an AAP leader, dies in Mumbai at 57: She was the former chairperson of the Royal Bank of Scotland in India and had contested the 2014 General Elections on an AAP ticket. Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, first Hindu member of US Congress, says she will run for president in 2020: Gabbard’s aide Rania Batrice will manage her presidential campaign. National Stock Exchange chairman quits after CBI gets sanction to prosecute him in Aircel-Maxis case: The NSE in a brief statement said Ashok Chawla had resigned ‘in light of recent legal developments’. DMK asks Palaniswami to quit after video links him with robbery at Jayalalithaa’s estate: A security guard was killed during the robbery attempt in April 2017. Army major and a soldier killed in blast along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera: An Army porter was killed in sniper fire in a separate attack in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani sector. Most of the accused in Sabarimala violence belong to Sangh Parivar outfits, says Kerala CM: Pinarayi Vijayan told the governor that 9,489 of the 10,561 people accused of inciting violence are from Hindutva outfits.