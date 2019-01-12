The big news: Alok Verma quits, says entire process was turned upside down, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul ordered to leave the tour of Australia, and Donald Trump says changes to H-1B visa policy will help talented people.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ex-CBI chief Alok Verma refuses to take charge at Fire Services, resigns from service: Interim director Nageswara Rao reversed all transfers ordered by Verma.
- Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended with immediate effect after Koffee with Karan controversy: The announcement came hours before the start of the first one-day international of a three-match series against Australia in Sydney.
- Donald Trump promises changes to H-1B visa programme, including potential US citizenship: The US president said his administration wanted to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the country.
- Rahul Gandhi promises special category status for Andhra Pradesh if Congress wins elections: The Congress president made the comment in his address to the Indian diaspora in Dubai. He is in the United Arab Emirates on a two-day visit.
- Meera Sanyal, former banker and an AAP leader, dies in Mumbai at 57: She was the former chairperson of the Royal Bank of Scotland in India and had contested the 2014 General Elections on an AAP ticket.
- Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, first Hindu member of US Congress, says she will run for president in 2020: Gabbard’s aide Rania Batrice will manage her presidential campaign.
- National Stock Exchange chairman quits after CBI gets sanction to prosecute him in Aircel-Maxis case: The NSE in a brief statement said Ashok Chawla had resigned ‘in light of recent legal developments’.
- DMK asks Palaniswami to quit after video links him with robbery at Jayalalithaa’s estate: A security guard was killed during the robbery attempt in April 2017.
- Army major and a soldier killed in blast along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera: An Army porter was killed in sniper fire in a separate attack in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani sector.
- Most of the accused in Sabarimala violence belong to Sangh Parivar outfits, says Kerala CM: Pinarayi Vijayan told the governor that 9,489 of the 10,561 people accused of inciting violence are from Hindutva outfits.