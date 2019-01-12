The big news: President clears bill providing 10% quota for upper castes, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati announced a tie-up for 2019 polls, and the judge who monitored CVC probe said decision to oust Alok Verma was hasty.
A look at the headlines right now:
- President Ram Nath Kovind signs bill providing upper caste reservations into law: The reservation will ‘enhance confidence of New India’, Narendra Modi said earlier in the day.
- Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party to contest Lok Sabha elections together without Congress: The alliance will contest from 38 seats each and will leave two – the two held by Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Mamata Banerjee was among politicians who welcomed the alliance, while the Congress and BJP were against it.
- No evidence of corruption against Alok Verma, says judge who supervised CVC inquiry: Former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik said that the findings in the CVC inquiry report, on the basis of which Verma was removed, were not his.
- India has seen a lot of anger and division in the last five years, claims Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief blamed the ‘mentality of the people in power’ for the growing divide in the country.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami denies involvement in robbery at Jayalalithaa’s estate in 2017: The chief minister said stringent action will be taken against those who made a documentary alleging that he was in touch with one of the accused.
- UN human rights experts concerned about Uttar Pradesh encounters, call for investigation: The experts have sent detailed information to the Indian government about 15 such cases, but are reportedly yet to receive a response.
- Three Gujarat encounters of 17 were staged, says inquiry team; indicts nine officials: The panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice HS Bedi had submitted its final report to the top court in February 2018.
- NIA arrests man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with Islamic State terror module: The module was allegedly planning to carry out attacks targeting politicians and government buildings in New Delhi and other parts of North India.
- Four killed in explosion at a bakery in central Paris, over 30 injured: The police reportedly suspect the explosion was caused by a gas leak.
- Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended with immediate effect after Koffee with Karan controversy, Pandya loses endorsement: The announcement came hours before the start of the first one-day international of a three-match series against Australia in Sydney.