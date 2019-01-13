A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi says he is not disappointed about alliance between Samajwadi Party and BSP, as long as BJP loses: The Congress president said his party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh with ‘full capacity’. Security forces kill two suspected militants in Kulgam, say reports: Zeenat Ul Islam, a commander of the Al Badr extremist group, was allegedly among those killed in the encounter. Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal could have served better as bureaucrat than as politician, says J&K governor: Faesal had resigned from the Indian Administrative Services on Wednesday in protest against government policies. President Ram Nath Kovind signs bill providing upper caste reservations into law: The reservation will ‘enhance confidence of New India’, Narendra Modi said earlier in the day.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath revokes suspension of school principal who called him a dacoit: Jabalpur District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj had suspended Mukesh Tiwari for violating civil service conduct rules. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami denies involvement in robbery at Jayalalithaa’s estate in 2017: The chief minister said stringent action will be taken against those who made a documentary alleging that he was in touch with one of the accused.

UN human rights experts concerned about Uttar Pradesh encounters, call for investigation: The experts have sent detailed information to the Indian government about 15 such cases, but are reportedly yet to receive a response.

Three Gujarat encounters of 17 were staged, says inquiry team; indicts nine officials: The panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice HS Bedi had submitted its final report to the top court in February 2018. NIA arrests man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with Islamic State terror module: The module was allegedly planning to carry out attacks targeting politicians and government buildings in New Delhi and other parts of North India.

Four killed in explosion at a bakery in central Paris, over 30 injured: The police reportedly suspect the explosion was caused by a gas leak.