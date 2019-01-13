The big news: Rahul Gandhi says SP-BSP alliance in UP is not a setback, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Security forces in J&K killed two suspected militants in Kulgam, and J&K governor said Shah Faesal would do better as a bureaucrat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi says he is not disappointed about alliance between Samajwadi Party and BSP, as long as BJP loses: The Congress president said his party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh with ‘full capacity’.
- Security forces kill two suspected militants in Kulgam, say reports: Zeenat Ul Islam, a commander of the Al Badr extremist group, was allegedly among those killed in the encounter.
- Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal could have served better as bureaucrat than as politician, says J&K governor: Faesal had resigned from the Indian Administrative Services on Wednesday in protest against government policies.
- President Ram Nath Kovind signs bill providing upper caste reservations into law: The reservation will ‘enhance confidence of New India’, Narendra Modi said earlier in the day.
- Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath revokes suspension of school principal who called him a dacoit: Jabalpur District Collector Chhavi Bharadwaj had suspended Mukesh Tiwari for violating civil service conduct rules.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami denies involvement in robbery at Jayalalithaa’s estate in 2017: The chief minister said stringent action will be taken against those who made a documentary alleging that he was in touch with one of the accused.
- UN human rights experts concerned about Uttar Pradesh encounters, call for investigation: The experts have sent detailed information to the Indian government about 15 such cases, but are reportedly yet to receive a response.
- Three Gujarat encounters of 17 were staged, says inquiry team; indicts nine officials: The panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice HS Bedi had submitted its final report to the top court in February 2018.
- NIA arrests man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with Islamic State terror module: The module was allegedly planning to carry out attacks targeting politicians and government buildings in New Delhi and other parts of North India.
- Four killed in explosion at a bakery in central Paris, over 30 injured: The police reportedly suspect the explosion was caused by a gas leak.