National Security Act invoked against three people held for alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr: Hindutva organisations Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have put up posters that carry a photograph of local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, who is accused of murdering a police inspector. Amid allegations of horse-trading, Karnataka BJP flies 104 MLAs to Gurugram: Nippani Shashikala Jolle, one of the BJP leaders camping at the Gurugram hotel, said they had gathered there to strategise for the Lok Sabha polls. India protests against alleged harassment of its diplomats in Pakistan, say reports: New Delhi claimed its envoys were kept under ‘aggressive watch’ during a wedding reception in Islamabad last month. At least four killed and 90 wounded in truck bomb explosion in Kabul: The bomb went off near the Green Village compound, where the offices of many international NGOs are located. Odisha man accused of raping 14-year-old girl detained by police: The incident came to light after the teenager delivered a baby on Saturday and was thrown out of her school in Kandhamal. The newborn died the following day. Congress claims Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party played into BJP’s hands by leaving it out: The Rashtriya Janata Dal said it will support the alliance in Uttar Pradesh. ‘I never worked for Russia,’ says US President Donald Trump: The New York Times last week reported that the FBI had investigated Trump’s alleged links to Moscow after he fired James Comey in May 2017. J&K is a challenge because of Pakistan’s ‘destabilising activities’, claims Rajnath Singh: The Union home minister said Maoist activities have gone down 50% in the past four years while extremism in the North East has declined 80%. Jet Airways shares surge after report says Etihad Airways will increase its stake to 49%: The Indian airline’s founder Naresh Goyal is likely to step down as chairperson this week, and reduce his stake in the carrier to 20-25%. Delhi court allows Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland deal, to make phone calls to family and lawyers: The suspected middleman will have 15 minutes every week to talk to them.