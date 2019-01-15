The big news: NSA invoked against three in Bulandshahr cow slaughter case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka BJP MLAs were taken to Gurugram amid horse-trading fears, and India protested against the harassment of its diplomats in Pakistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- National Security Act invoked against three people held for alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr: Hindutva organisations Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have put up posters that carry a photograph of local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, who is accused of murdering a police inspector.
- Amid allegations of horse-trading, Karnataka BJP flies 104 MLAs to Gurugram: Nippani Shashikala Jolle, one of the BJP leaders camping at the Gurugram hotel, said they had gathered there to strategise for the Lok Sabha polls.
- India protests against alleged harassment of its diplomats in Pakistan, say reports: New Delhi claimed its envoys were kept under ‘aggressive watch’ during a wedding reception in Islamabad last month.
- At least four killed and 90 wounded in truck bomb explosion in Kabul: The bomb went off near the Green Village compound, where the offices of many international NGOs are located.
- Odisha man accused of raping 14-year-old girl detained by police: The incident came to light after the teenager delivered a baby on Saturday and was thrown out of her school in Kandhamal. The newborn died the following day.
- Congress claims Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party played into BJP’s hands by leaving it out: The Rashtriya Janata Dal said it will support the alliance in Uttar Pradesh.
- ‘I never worked for Russia,’ says US President Donald Trump: The New York Times last week reported that the FBI had investigated Trump’s alleged links to Moscow after he fired James Comey in May 2017.
- J&K is a challenge because of Pakistan’s ‘destabilising activities’, claims Rajnath Singh: The Union home minister said Maoist activities have gone down 50% in the past four years while extremism in the North East has declined 80%.
- Jet Airways shares surge after report says Etihad Airways will increase its stake to 49%: The Indian airline’s founder Naresh Goyal is likely to step down as chairperson this week, and reduce his stake in the carrier to 20-25%.
- Delhi court allows Christian Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland deal, to make phone calls to family and lawyers: The suspected middleman will have 15 minutes every week to talk to them.