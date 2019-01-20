A look at the headlines right now:

‘Mahagathbandhan’ is angry because I stopped them from looting India, says Narendra Modi: After Kolkata rally, Opposition parties formed a four-member panel to look at alleged EVM manipulation. Donald Trump offers temporary protection for immigrants in bid to end shutdown: The Democrats rejected the offer that called for the Congress to authorise funding for his Mexican border wall in exchange. Explain discrepancies in list of women who entered Sabarimala, Congress, BJP ask CPI(M): Two women abandoned their second attempt to enter the hill shrine after the Kerala Police warned them of protests by devotees. Swine flu claims five more lives in Rajasthan, toll since January 1 rises to 48, say authorities: A total of 1,173 people of the 5,061 people whose samples were tested were diagnosed with the virus strain. Inquiry ordered after woman gives birth on road as Srinagar hospital allegedly refused to admit her: The hospital removed a third-year resident doctor for allegedly refusing to admit the woman. The infant, a baby girl, immediately died. ED attaches Zakir Naik’s properties worth Rs 16.50 crore in money laundering case: The investigating agency said the assets are in the name of his family members in Mumbai and Pune. Protesting nuns ask CM to intervene after convent issues them with transfer orders: The nun who had accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her said the development was an attempt to ‘harass and torture’ her. Protests against draft Citizenship Bill continue in parts of Assam: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang said the controversial draft law had divided the North East. Women and Child Development ministry files FIR against NGO that organised bravery awards: The Indian Council for Child Welfare has been accused of misusing government funds. Delhi court questions police for filing chargesheet in JNU ‘sedition’ case without government approval: The police told the court they will get sanction from the state government within 10 days.