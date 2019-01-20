The big news: Modi claims grand alliance is centred around hatred for him, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Trump proposed protection for immigrants in exchange for border wall funding, and CPI(M) asked to explain list of women who entered Sabarimala.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is angry because I stopped them from looting India, says Narendra Modi: After Kolkata rally, Opposition parties formed a four-member panel to look at alleged EVM manipulation.
- Donald Trump offers temporary protection for immigrants in bid to end shutdown: The Democrats rejected the offer that called for the Congress to authorise funding for his Mexican border wall in exchange.
- Explain discrepancies in list of women who entered Sabarimala, Congress, BJP ask CPI(M): Two women abandoned their second attempt to enter the hill shrine after the Kerala Police warned them of protests by devotees.
- Swine flu claims five more lives in Rajasthan, toll since January 1 rises to 48, say authorities: A total of 1,173 people of the 5,061 people whose samples were tested were diagnosed with the virus strain.
- Inquiry ordered after woman gives birth on road as Srinagar hospital allegedly refused to admit her: The hospital removed a third-year resident doctor for allegedly refusing to admit the woman. The infant, a baby girl, immediately died.
- ED attaches Zakir Naik’s properties worth Rs 16.50 crore in money laundering case: The investigating agency said the assets are in the name of his family members in Mumbai and Pune.
- Protesting nuns ask CM to intervene after convent issues them with transfer orders: The nun who had accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her said the development was an attempt to ‘harass and torture’ her.
- Protests against draft Citizenship Bill continue in parts of Assam: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang said the controversial draft law had divided the North East.
- Women and Child Development ministry files FIR against NGO that organised bravery awards: The Indian Council for Child Welfare has been accused of misusing government funds.
- Delhi court questions police for filing chargesheet in JNU ‘sedition’ case without government approval: The police told the court they will get sanction from the state government within 10 days.