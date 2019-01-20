A look at the headlines right now:

BJP will lose Lok Sabha elections, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister added that people were fed up with the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Mayawati is ‘worse than a eunuch, a blot on womankind’, claims BJP leader Sadhana Singh: The Bahujan Samaj Party said the Mughalsarai MLA was mentally ill.

Nirmala Sitharaman asks if Opposition has become a pawn in a corporate rivalry in connection with Rafale deal: The defence minister inquired if the Opposition’s aim was to ‘sabotage’ the procurement of the 36 Rafale jets from France.

Work with conviction and strength to make Narendra Modi PM again, Nitin Gadkari tells BJP workers: Gadkari claimed that the Opposition had succeeded in creating a wrong perception that the BJP was communal and anti-Dalit. Donald Trump offers temporary protection for immigrants in bid to end shutdown: The Democrats rejected the offer that called for the Congress to authorise funding for his Mexican border wall in exchange.

Inquiry ordered after woman gives birth on road as Srinagar hospital allegedly refused to admit her: The hospital removed a third-year resident doctor for allegedly refusing to admit the woman. The infant, a baby girl, immediately died. Toll in Mexico pipeline explosion rises to 73, President defends Army’s failure to clear site: Hidalgo state mayor said that some of the most badly injured minors could be moved to Texas, US, for further treatment. Trapped miners’ families urge rescuers to retrieve decomposed body: Authorities argue that the remains of the decomposed body, detected early on Thursday, could disintegrate if brought to the surface.

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after undergoing treatment for swine flu: He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

‘Singapore, China do not have a Jantar Mantar’, Giriraj Singh says as he links public protests with GDP: Despite frequent protests, Singh claimed that India is competing with China and is the fastest-growing economy in the world.

