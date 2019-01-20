The big news: Modi and Shah have destroyed India, claims Arvind Kejriwal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP MLA stoked a row by comparing Mayawati to a eunuch, and Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the Opposition in connection with the Rafale deal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP will lose Lok Sabha elections, claims Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister added that people were fed up with the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
- Mayawati is ‘worse than a eunuch, a blot on womankind’, claims BJP leader Sadhana Singh: The Bahujan Samaj Party said the Mughalsarai MLA was mentally ill.
- Nirmala Sitharaman asks if Opposition has become a pawn in a corporate rivalry in connection with Rafale deal: The defence minister inquired if the Opposition’s aim was to ‘sabotage’ the procurement of the 36 Rafale jets from France.
- Work with conviction and strength to make Narendra Modi PM again, Nitin Gadkari tells BJP workers: Gadkari claimed that the Opposition had succeeded in creating a wrong perception that the BJP was communal and anti-Dalit.
- Donald Trump offers temporary protection for immigrants in bid to end shutdown: The Democrats rejected the offer that called for the Congress to authorise funding for his Mexican border wall in exchange.
- Inquiry ordered after woman gives birth on road as Srinagar hospital allegedly refused to admit her: The hospital removed a third-year resident doctor for allegedly refusing to admit the woman. The infant, a baby girl, immediately died.
- Toll in Mexico pipeline explosion rises to 73, President defends Army’s failure to clear site: Hidalgo state mayor said that some of the most badly injured minors could be moved to Texas, US, for further treatment.
- Trapped miners’ families urge rescuers to retrieve decomposed body: Authorities argue that the remains of the decomposed body, detected early on Thursday, could disintegrate if brought to the surface.
- Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after undergoing treatment for swine flu: He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.
- ‘Singapore, China do not have a Jantar Mantar’, Giriraj Singh says as he links public protests with GDP: Despite frequent protests, Singh claimed that India is competing with China and is the fastest-growing economy in the world.