The big news: Woman who entered Sabarimala temple forced out of home, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The poll panel sought a case against an ‘expert’ who claimed EVMs can be hacked, and Amit Shah said the Kolkata rally had nine PM contenders.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Woman who entered Sabarimala shrine thrown out of home by husband’s family: Kanakadurga, a civil servant, is currently lodged at a shelter home for women and has been assigned a female sub-inspector for protection.
- Election Commission asks Delhi Police to file FIR against alleged expert Syed Shuja: While one organiser of the London event distanced itself from the claims, another sought an inquiry. The Congress demanded that 50% of VVPAT slips be collected to verify votes, while Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed the Congress had organised the event.
- Amit Shah claims nine contenders for PM post were present at Opposition rally in Kolkata: The BJP president, who addressed a rally in West Bengal’s Malda district, accused the Trinamool Congress government of destroying the state’s culture.
- Fifth nun who protested against rape-accused bishop in Kerala gets transfer order, warned of attitude: She was told to report to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation’s Jalandhar convent on January 26 and meet Superior General Regina Kadamthottu.
- Raghuram Rajan says India will eventually surpass China in economic size: The former RBI governor said New Delhi will ultimately be in a better position to create infrastructure in the region, compared to Beijing.
- Drunken man detained for trying to ‘hijack’ Moscow-bound flight: The accused allegedly threatened the crew soon after the flight took off and demanded that it divert from its route.
- Bihar court orders case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani: The court said a case should also be filed against Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor.
- Haveri district officials visit Karnataka villages after study reports about caste discrimination: Scroll.in had also reported about the discrimination against the Madiga community on Monday. The officials met them and assured action.
- We kept Congress out of SP-BSP alliance to correct poll arithmetic, says Akhilesh Yadav: He said the alliance would further strengthen Opposition unity in the politically-important state.
- ‘Roma’ and ‘The Favourite’ top the list with ten nominations each at Oscars 2019: The selection this year has been dubbed ‘very international’.