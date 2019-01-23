A look at the headlines right now:

Woman who entered Sabarimala shrine thrown out of home by husband’s family: Kanakadurga, a civil servant, is currently lodged at a shelter home for women and has been assigned a female sub-inspector for protection.

Election Commission asks Delhi Police to file FIR against alleged expert Syed Shuja: While one organiser of the London event distanced itself from the claims, another sought an inquiry. The Congress demanded that 50% of VVPAT slips be collected to verify votes, while Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed the Congress had organised the event.

Amit Shah claims nine contenders for PM post were present at Opposition rally in Kolkata: The BJP president, who addressed a rally in West Bengal’s Malda district, accused the Trinamool Congress government of destroying the state’s culture. Fifth nun who protested against rape-accused bishop in Kerala gets transfer order, warned of attitude: She was told to report to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation’s Jalandhar convent on January 26 and meet Superior General Regina Kadamthottu.

Raghuram Rajan says India will eventually surpass China in economic size: The former RBI governor said New Delhi will ultimately be in a better position to create infrastructure in the region, compared to Beijing.

Drunken man detained for trying to ‘hijack’ Moscow-bound flight: The accused allegedly threatened the crew soon after the flight took off and demanded that it divert from its route. Bihar court orders case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani: The court said a case should also be filed against Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor. Haveri district officials visit Karnataka villages after study reports about caste discrimination: Scroll.in had also reported about the discrimination against the Madiga community on Monday. The officials met them and assured action. We kept Congress out of SP-BSP alliance to correct poll arithmetic, says Akhilesh Yadav: He said the alliance would further strengthen Opposition unity in the politically-important state. ‘Roma’ and ‘The Favourite’ top the list with ten nominations each at Oscars 2019: The selection this year has been dubbed ‘very international’.

