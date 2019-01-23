The big news: Priyanka Gandhi enters politics with Congress party post, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Railways announced jobs under EWS quota, and Justice Lokur was ‘disappointed’ that collegium’s December 12 decision wasn’t put out publicly.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Priyanka Gandhi named Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East region: Rahul Gandhi said he is happy that his sister will now work with him, while Narendra Modi said that for BJP workers, ‘the party itself is our family’.
- ‘Railways to provide 23,000 jobs in next two years under upper-caste quota category,’ says Piyush Goyal: The railway minister said the national transporter plans to provide around 4 lakh jobs in the next two years.
- Justice Lokur ‘disappointed’ that SC collegium did not release December 12 decision in public domain: In December, the collegium decided to elevate Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon to the top court. However, it changed the decision a month later.
- Cabinet approves increase in Autonomous Councils’ powers in Sixth Schedule areas in North East: The ministry also announced the establishment of state finance commissions in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.
- Plea in Supreme Court challenges Rakesh Asthana’s appointment to Bureau of Civil Aviation: Advocate ML Sharma challenged the appointment citing a pending FIR against the former CBI deputy chief on bribery allegations.
- Centre will not grant citizenship without consent of states, says home ministry on controversial bill: The ministry is also considering a proposal to provide incentives to people who are willing to settle in parts of India other than the North East.
- I spent five days in a jungle during Diwali every year to reflect on life, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister told the Facebook page ‘Humans of Bombay’ that he had cleaned utensils as a pracharak for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
- Former IAS officer Shah Faesal seeks donations for ‘clean politics’ in Jammu and Kashmir: Faesal said he has decided to start his independent political journey and sought financial support for the people’s movement.
- US Senate to vote on two competing proposals on Thursday to end government shutdown: One bill proposes to grant fund for Trump’s border wall, while the other seeks short-term funds to keep government departments running till February 8.
- Agnivesh urges Pope Francis to defend nuns who protested against rape-accused bishop: In a letter to the pontiff, the activist said the Catholic Church’s decision to issue transfer orders to the five Kerala-based nuns ‘reeked of vindictiveness’.