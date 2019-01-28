The big news: Nitin Gadkari warns politicians against making tall promises, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Voting is underway for the Jind bye-poll seat in Haryana, and Modi accused the Kerala government of destroying the state’s cultural ethos.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Politicians who are unable to fulfil their promises are beaten up by public, claims Nitin Gadkari: The Union minister added that governments should make only those promises that could be attained.
- Voting underway for crucial bye-poll to Jind Assembly constituency in Haryana: Twenty-one candidates, including Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, are in the fray.
- Cultural ethos of Kerala under attack by the state government, claims Narendra Modi in Thrissur: Modi laid foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai as the visit sparked Twitter outrage.
- Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge booked for questioning Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika: Kharge had criticised the government for giving the award to Hazarika instead of Shivakumara Swami, the Lingayat seer who died recently.
- January 29 hearing in SC in Ayodhya case deferred, new date not yet announced: Akhilesh Yadav asked Adityanath to save farmers before tackling Ayodhya land dispute. The chief minister had claimed his government can resolve the case within 24 hours.
- Mobile phone of inspector killed in Bulandshahr mob violence recovered from house of accused: Prashant Natt, who was arrested on December 27, is suspected to have snatched Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head.
- ‘If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then it should not exist,’ claims Union minister in Karnataka: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anantkumar Hegde also claimed that history had been distorted and that the Taj Mahal and Qutb Minar were not built by Muslims.
- CBI officer transferred a day after signing FIR against accused in Videocon loan case: The agency also initiated an inquiry against Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who allegedly delayed the investigation.
- At least 27 killed and 77 injured in twin explosions in a church in Philippines: The attack on the cathedral on the southern island of Jolo bears the hallmark of attacks carried out by the Islamist Abu Sayyaf group, said officials.
- BJP makes Hema Malini dance for votes, Congress minister says in response to Priyanka Gandhi remarks: In another incident, Subramanian Swamy alleged that Priyanka Gandhi suffered from bipolar disorder and beat up people.