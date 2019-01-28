A look at the headlines right now:

Politicians who are unable to fulfil their promises are beaten up by public, claims Nitin Gadkari: The Union minister added that governments should make only those promises that could be attained.

Voting underway for crucial bye-poll to Jind Assembly constituency in Haryana: Twenty-one candidates, including Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, are in the fray.

Cultural ethos of Kerala under attack by the state government, claims Narendra Modi in Thrissur: Modi laid foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai as the visit sparked Twitter outrage. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge booked for questioning Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika: Kharge had criticised the government for giving the award to Hazarika instead of Shivakumara Swami, the Lingayat seer who died recently.

January 29 hearing in SC in Ayodhya case deferred, new date not yet announced: Akhilesh Yadav asked Adityanath to save farmers before tackling Ayodhya land dispute. The chief minister had claimed his government can resolve the case within 24 hours. Mobile phone of inspector killed in Bulandshahr mob violence recovered from house of accused: Prashant Natt, who was arrested on December 27, is suspected to have snatched Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head. ‘If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then it should not exist,’ claims Union minister in Karnataka: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anantkumar Hegde also claimed that history had been distorted and that the Taj Mahal and Qutb Minar were not built by Muslims. CBI officer transferred a day after signing FIR against accused in Videocon loan case: The agency also initiated an inquiry against Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who allegedly delayed the investigation. At least 27 killed and 77 injured in twin explosions in a church in Philippines: The attack on the cathedral on the southern island of Jolo bears the hallmark of attacks carried out by the Islamist Abu Sayyaf group, said officials. BJP makes Hema Malini dance for votes, Congress minister says in response to Priyanka Gandhi remarks: In another incident, Subramanian Swamy alleged that Priyanka Gandhi suffered from bipolar disorder and beat up people.