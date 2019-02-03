The big news: At least six killed in Bihar train accident, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre appointed IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla CBI chief, and India issued a demarche to the US over the detention of 129 students.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nine coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar, at least six dead: Among the coaches that went off the track were one general coach, one air-conditioned coach and three sleeper coaches, said a railway spokesperson.
- Centre appoints IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla new CBI director: However, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a member of the selection committee, objected to his appointment.
- India issues demarche to US embassy over detention of 129 students in ‘pay-and-stay’ scam: The Ministry of External Affairs said consulate officials in the US have contacted around 30 of the students.
- Pune court orders release of academic Anand Teltumbde in Bhima Koregaon case, says his arrest was illegal: Teltumbde was arrested early on Saturday from the Mumbai airport.
- Rs 1,585.08-crore penalty imposed on Devas Multimedia for FEMA violation in Antrix-Devas case: The Foreign Exchange Management Act Adjudication Authority found the company guilty of an illegal foreign investment of Rs 579 crore.
- ED opposes AgustaWestland scam accused Rajeev Saxena’s plea to meet lawyer privately: The investigating agency said allowing private access could be misused to hamper the investigation.
- Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha allegedly injured as RLSP workers clash with police in Bihar: The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief alleged that the police acted at the behest of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
- Modi cuts short speech in West Bengal’s Thakurnagar after stampede-like situation breaks out: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Modi of targeting her by misusing the powers of his office.
- Robert Vadra granted interim protection from arrest till February 16 in money laundering case: His lawyer KTS Tulsi told the Delhi court that the businessman will join the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation on February 6.
- Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shifted from prison to Lahore hospital over health concerns: Pakistan’s Punjab government, in a notification, said Sharif will remain in the hospital till his medical tests are carried out.