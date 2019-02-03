A look at the headlines right now:

Nine coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar, at least six dead: Among the coaches that went off the track were one general coach, one air-conditioned coach and three sleeper coaches, said a railway spokesperson. Centre appoints IPS officer Rishi Kumar Shukla new CBI director: However, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a member of the selection committee, objected to his appointment. India issues demarche to US embassy over detention of 129 students in ‘pay-and-stay’ scam: The Ministry of External Affairs said consulate officials in the US have contacted around 30 of the students. Pune court orders release of academic Anand Teltumbde in Bhima Koregaon case, says his arrest was illegal: Teltumbde was arrested early on Saturday from the Mumbai airport. Rs 1,585.08-crore penalty imposed on Devas Multimedia for FEMA violation in Antrix-Devas case: The Foreign Exchange Management Act Adjudication Authority found the company guilty of an illegal foreign investment of Rs 579 crore. ED opposes AgustaWestland scam accused Rajeev Saxena’s plea to meet lawyer privately: The investigating agency said allowing private access could be misused to hamper the investigation. Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha allegedly injured as RLSP workers clash with police in Bihar: The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief alleged that the police acted at the behest of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Modi cuts short speech in West Bengal’s Thakurnagar after stampede-like situation breaks out: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Modi of targeting her by misusing the powers of his office. Robert Vadra granted interim protection from arrest till February 16 in money laundering case: His lawyer KTS Tulsi told the Delhi court that the businessman will join the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation on February 6. Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shifted from prison to Lahore hospital over health concerns: Pakistan’s Punjab government, in a notification, said Sharif will remain in the hospital till his medical tests are carried out.