Kolkata police detain CBI officers who wanted to question ‘missing’ commissioner: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claimed the CBI action was a ‘coup’ by the BJP, and started a protest. Adityanath addresses West Bengal rallies on phone after his helicopter is denied permission to land: Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party protested outside the South Dinajpur district magistrate’s office. Congress organises rally in Patna, Rahul Gandhi says ‘the chowkidar has become the thief’: The Congress chief described demonetisation as ‘the biggest scam’ the country has seen. Tejashwi Yadav said Rahul Gandhi has all qualifications to be prime minister. Mallikarjun Kharge’s dissent on CBI director appointment ‘coloured by politics’, alleges Arun Jaitley: The Congress leader had made the appointment of the agency’s director look like a political battle, said the Union minister. Manipuri filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma returns Padma Shri in protest against Citizenship Bill: Northeastern states have opposed the proposed legislation and have seen several protests. Seven Assam-bound Rohingya children detained at railway station in Tripura: The children will be handed over to the state police for legal formalities and may be sent to a juvenile home. Farmers block highway to extend support for Anna Hazare’s fast as it enters fifth day: The activist has reportedly lost around 3.8 kg since January 30, when he started an indefinite hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi. Eleven coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar, six dead: Two National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Narendra Modi inaugurates projects in Leh, claims India has left behind ‘culture of delays’: Meanwhile, Kashmiri separatists called a strike in protest against the prime minister’s visit to the state. Rajnath Singh’s response to our concerns about Citizenship Bill was ‘very, very positive’, says Meghalaya CM: Conrad Sangma and the chief ministers of other Northeastern states met the Union home minister in New Delhi on Sunday.