Supreme Court to hear CBI plea against Mamata Banerjee government tomorrow: The BJP shared Rahul Gandhi’s old comments against Mamata Banerjee Opposition parties urge Election Commission to verify 50% VVPAT slips: A delegation of Opposition parties met poll body officials on Monday to discuss the alleged ampering of electronic voting machines. Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge as new CBI director: Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Arun Jaitley to clarify that he did not question CBI chief’s integrity. Petition in SC challenges validity of Act transferring disputed Ayodhya land to central government: The Ayodhya Act, 1993, was challenged on the grounds that Parliament has no legislative power to take over property belonging to the state. Pushing Citizenship Bill during NRC process is ‘ill-advised’, ex-bureaucrats tell Centre: The retired civil servants claimed that the government’s decision to push the draft law in Parliament has added fuel to an ‘already simmering fire’. Man arrested in Bihar for tweeting derogatory comment against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said the organisation had asked party members to file a case against comments made about Vadra in every state. Only two women of menstruating age, not 51, entered Sabarimala shrine, says Kerala government: The government told the Assembly that reports of the visit of a Sri Lankan woman in early January was yet to be confirmed. ‘Nitin Gadkari is the only one in the BJP with some guts,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Union minister was quick to snub the Congress president, saying he did not need a ‘certificate of courage’ from him. Politicians, adivasi groups ask Centre if it wants to ‘sacrifice’ the law: Leaders of the CPI, the CPI (M) and three organisations said that the Centre’s lawyer did not defend the Forest Rights Act in three previous hearings in the top court. European Union leaders recognise Venezuelan Opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president: The development comes after a deadline set by the European Union demanding that the nation’s President Nicolas Maduro announce snap elections expired.