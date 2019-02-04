The big news: SC to hear CBI plea against Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Opposition asked the Election Commission to verify 50% of the VVPAT slips, and Rishi Kumar Shukla took charge as CBI chief.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to hear CBI plea against Mamata Banerjee government tomorrow: The BJP shared Rahul Gandhi’s old comments against Mamata Banerjee
- Opposition parties urge Election Commission to verify 50% VVPAT slips: A delegation of Opposition parties met poll body officials on Monday to discuss the alleged ampering of electronic voting machines.
- Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge as new CBI director: Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Arun Jaitley to clarify that he did not question CBI chief’s integrity.
- Petition in SC challenges validity of Act transferring disputed Ayodhya land to central government: The Ayodhya Act, 1993, was challenged on the grounds that Parliament has no legislative power to take over property belonging to the state.
- Pushing Citizenship Bill during NRC process is ‘ill-advised’, ex-bureaucrats tell Centre: The retired civil servants claimed that the government’s decision to push the draft law in Parliament has added fuel to an ‘already simmering fire’.
- Man arrested in Bihar for tweeting derogatory comment against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said the organisation had asked party members to file a case against comments made about Vadra in every state.
- Only two women of menstruating age, not 51, entered Sabarimala shrine, says Kerala government: The government told the Assembly that reports of the visit of a Sri Lankan woman in early January was yet to be confirmed.
- ‘Nitin Gadkari is the only one in the BJP with some guts,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Union minister was quick to snub the Congress president, saying he did not need a ‘certificate of courage’ from him.
- Politicians, adivasi groups ask Centre if it wants to ‘sacrifice’ the law: Leaders of the CPI, the CPI (M) and three organisations said that the Centre’s lawyer did not defend the Forest Rights Act in three previous hearings in the top court.
- European Union leaders recognise Venezuelan Opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president: The development comes after a deadline set by the European Union demanding that the nation’s President Nicolas Maduro announce snap elections expired.