Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead in Bengal’s Nadia, his party blames BJP: The ruling party blamed the killing on the followers of BJP leader Mukul Roy. The BJP denied the allegation. BJP will not contest Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu alone, says state chief ahead of Modi’s visit: SR Shekar, treasurer and spokesperson of the BJP’s state unit, said the prime minister may ‘clear the air on a possible alliance’ during his rally. Robert Vadra questioned by Enforcement Directorate for third time in money laundering case: The businessman is accused of using laundered money to buy real estate in London. Pakistan PM’s concern about our minorities ‘an egregious insult to our citizens’, says India: The Ministry of External Affairs said that while people of all faiths occupy office in India, Pakistani non-Muslims cannot do so in their country. Hindi film actor Mahesh Anand found dead at his home in Mumbai: The 57-year-old was known for playing the role of the villain in Hindi films in the 1980s and the 1990s. Parliamentary panel says it will take action after Twitter refuses to attend hearing: The panel takes ‘very serious note’ of the refusal and will take action on the date of the hearing, committee chairperson Anurag Thakur said. Church revokes transfer orders issued to Kerala nuns who protested against rape-accused bishop: The Jalandhar diocese said the nuns will remain at the Kerala convent as long as the case is in court. Kashmiri separatist leaders detained to prevent protests on anniversary of Afzal Guru’s hanging: Guru was convicted of playing a central role in the conspiracy that led to a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. China objects to Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, India dismisses remark: The state is an ‘integral and inalienable part of India’, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Democrat Elizabeth Warren launches 2020 US presidential campaign: The Massachusetts senator is one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics.