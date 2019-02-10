The big news: Trinamool MLA shot dead in Nadia, West Bengal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Tamil Nadu BJP chief said the party will not contest the elections alone, and the Enforcement Directorate questioned Robert Vadra again.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead in Bengal’s Nadia, his party blames BJP: The ruling party blamed the killing on the followers of BJP leader Mukul Roy. The BJP denied the allegation.
- BJP will not contest Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu alone, says state chief ahead of Modi’s visit: SR Shekar, treasurer and spokesperson of the BJP’s state unit, said the prime minister may ‘clear the air on a possible alliance’ during his rally.
- Robert Vadra questioned by Enforcement Directorate for third time in money laundering case: The businessman is accused of using laundered money to buy real estate in London.
- Pakistan PM’s concern about our minorities ‘an egregious insult to our citizens’, says India: The Ministry of External Affairs said that while people of all faiths occupy office in India, Pakistani non-Muslims cannot do so in their country.
- Hindi film actor Mahesh Anand found dead at his home in Mumbai: The 57-year-old was known for playing the role of the villain in Hindi films in the 1980s and the 1990s.
- Parliamentary panel says it will take action after Twitter refuses to attend hearing: The panel takes ‘very serious note’ of the refusal and will take action on the date of the hearing, committee chairperson Anurag Thakur said.
- Church revokes transfer orders issued to Kerala nuns who protested against rape-accused bishop: The Jalandhar diocese said the nuns will remain at the Kerala convent as long as the case is in court.
- Kashmiri separatist leaders detained to prevent protests on anniversary of Afzal Guru’s hanging: Guru was convicted of playing a central role in the conspiracy that led to a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.
- China objects to Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, India dismisses remark: The state is an ‘integral and inalienable part of India’, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
- Democrat Elizabeth Warren launches 2020 US presidential campaign: The Massachusetts senator is one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics.