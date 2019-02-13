A look at the headlines right now:

Final Rafale deal was 2.9% cheaper than offer negotiated by UPA government, says CAG report: The Congress claimed the CAG report an ‘eyewash’ and that Narendra Modi misled Parliament. Arun Jaitley claimed that the lies of the Opposition had been exposed. Eight Aligarh Muslim University students suspended on complaints of violence, assault: The district magistrate suspended internet services in Aligarh till Thursday after clashes were reported on campus following a confrontation with journalists. Modi praises Lok Sabha’s productivity, pitches for majority government in last speech in the House: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav said he hopes Narendra Modi becomes prime minister again. At least 12 students injured in blast at Pulwama school, say Jammu and Kashmir police: Most of the students have sustained splinter injuries. Priyanka Gandhi says Congress will fight with ‘full might’ as party allies with Mahan Dal in Uttar Pradesh: The Congress leader said the party will follow the type of politics where everyone is represented equally. Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Pawar join Arvind Kejriwal in AAP rally Delhi: At the ‘Save Democracy’ rally, Sharad Yadav said the government had failed to keep its promises and the time had come to ‘show the doors’ to the BJP. Rajasthan Assembly passes bill to grant the Gujjar community 5% quota: The development follows five days of protests demanding for reservation. Journalist and CEO of ‘Rappler’ news website arrested for alleged cyber libel in Phillipines: Rappler has been critical of the government led by Rodrigo Duterte and its ‘war on drugs’. Shutdown in Kashmir Valley over petitions challenging validity of Article 35A: The Joint Resistance Leadership, a union of separatist groups, called for a two-day shutdown on Tuesday. Court grants BJP’s Mukul Roy protection from arrest till March 5 in MLA murder case: The Calcutta HC has banned him from entering Nadia district unless he is needed to assist in the investigation or to attend court proceedings.