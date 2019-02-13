The big news: CAG report says final Rafale deal cheaper than UPA’s offer, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Eight AMU students were suspended on complaints of violence, and Modi praised the Lok Sabha’s productivity in his last speech in the House.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Final Rafale deal was 2.9% cheaper than offer negotiated by UPA government, says CAG report: The Congress claimed the CAG report an ‘eyewash’ and that Narendra Modi misled Parliament. Arun Jaitley claimed that the lies of the Opposition had been exposed.
- Eight Aligarh Muslim University students suspended on complaints of violence, assault: The district magistrate suspended internet services in Aligarh till Thursday after clashes were reported on campus following a confrontation with journalists.
- Modi praises Lok Sabha’s productivity, pitches for majority government in last speech in the House: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav said he hopes Narendra Modi becomes prime minister again.
- At least 12 students injured in blast at Pulwama school, say Jammu and Kashmir police: Most of the students have sustained splinter injuries.
- Priyanka Gandhi says Congress will fight with ‘full might’ as party allies with Mahan Dal in Uttar Pradesh: The Congress leader said the party will follow the type of politics where everyone is represented equally.
- Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Pawar join Arvind Kejriwal in AAP rally Delhi: At the ‘Save Democracy’ rally, Sharad Yadav said the government had failed to keep its promises and the time had come to ‘show the doors’ to the BJP.
- Rajasthan Assembly passes bill to grant the Gujjar community 5% quota: The development follows five days of protests demanding for reservation.
- Journalist and CEO of ‘Rappler’ news website arrested for alleged cyber libel in Phillipines: Rappler has been critical of the government led by Rodrigo Duterte and its ‘war on drugs’.
- Shutdown in Kashmir Valley over petitions challenging validity of Article 35A: The Joint Resistance Leadership, a union of separatist groups, called for a two-day shutdown on Tuesday.
- Court grants BJP’s Mukul Roy protection from arrest till March 5 in MLA murder case: The Calcutta HC has banned him from entering Nadia district unless he is needed to assist in the investigation or to attend court proceedings.