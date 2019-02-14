The big news: Centre vows action after terror attack kills 40 in Pulwama, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC delivered a split verdict on the power tussle between Delhi government and Centre, and Chidambaram claimed the CAG had become a joke.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Around 40 CRPF jawans killed in IED attack in Jammu and Kashmir: The Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel will not go in vain, PM Narendra Modi said.
- SC delivers split verdict on Delhi-Centre power tussle: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed the verdict was against the Constitution.
- CAG has allowed itself to become a joke, claims Congress leader P Chidambaram: Earlier in the day, he said the Congress won’t scrap the Rafale defence deal if it is voted to power but will improve it.
- Sedition charges against 14 students of Aligarh Muslim University will be dropped, say police: A police officer said a preliminary inquiry found no evidence to substantiate the allegations that the students shouted anti-India slogans.
- Congress has ‘more or less’ said no to alliance with AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said Kejriwal’s AAP wanted an alliance with Congress.
- No information on deaths related to note ban, says PMO: In December 2018, Union minister Arun Jaitley had informed Rajya Sabha that four people had died ‘during the period of demonetisation’.
- CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra appointed election commissioner: His appointment comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are expected this summer.
- VK Singh questions HAL’s capabilities, says parts of aircraft it manufactures are falling off: The Union minister was responding to the Congress’s claim that the state-owned company was ignored by the government in the Rafale deal.
- ‘All I want to do is come home,’ says UK schoolgirl who fled to join ISIS in 2015: Nineteen-year-old Shamima Begum said she has no regrets about joining the group but was tired of living on a battlefield.
- Nineteen of 129 Indian students arrested for immigration fraud allowed to leave the country: They were arrested earlier this month in connection with a ‘pay-to-stay’ scam.