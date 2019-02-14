A look at the headlines right now:

Around 40 CRPF jawans killed in IED attack in Jammu and Kashmir: The Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel will not go in vain, PM Narendra Modi said. SC delivers split verdict on Delhi-Centre power tussle: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed the verdict was against the Constitution. CAG has allowed itself to become a joke, claims Congress leader P Chidambaram: Earlier in the day, he said the Congress won’t scrap the Rafale defence deal if it is voted to power but will improve it. Sedition charges against 14 students of Aligarh Muslim University will be dropped, say police: A police officer said a preliminary inquiry found no evidence to substantiate the allegations that the students shouted anti-India slogans.

Congress has ‘more or less’ said no to alliance with AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said Kejriwal’s AAP wanted an alliance with Congress.

No information on deaths related to note ban, says PMO: In December 2018, Union minister Arun Jaitley had informed Rajya Sabha that four people had died ‘during the period of demonetisation’. CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra appointed election commissioner: His appointment comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are expected this summer.

VK Singh questions HAL’s capabilities, says parts of aircraft it manufactures are falling off: The Union minister was responding to the Congress’s claim that the state-owned company was ignored by the government in the Rafale deal.

‘All I want to do is come home,’ says UK schoolgirl who fled to join ISIS in 2015: Nineteen-year-old Shamima Begum said she has no regrets about joining the group but was tired of living on a battlefield. Nineteen of 129 Indian students arrested for immigration fraud allowed to leave the country: They were arrested earlier this month in connection with a ‘pay-to-stay’ scam.

