India raises customs duty on all imports from Pakistan by 200% following Pulwama attack: Pakistan’s exports to India stood at $488.5 million in 2017-’18. Kerala Catholic priest convicted of rape in three cases, sentenced to 20 years in prison: Six people – including five nuns and an administrator – who were accused of covering up the incident were acquitted because of lack of substantial evidence. Bihar court orders inquiry into Nitish Kumar and two senior bureaucrats in Muzaffarpur rape case: The court passed the order after an accused in the case, who allegedly used to sedate the girls at the shelter, accused the CBI of ‘suppressing facts’. Pakistan minister says he doubts whether Jaish-e-Mohammed was responsible: Fawad Chaudhry claimed that instead of blaming Islamabad, New Delhi should ‘look inward’, about people dying in Kashmir. AgustaWestland alleged middleman Christian Michel’s bail plea rejected by Delhi court: The businessman, who was allegedly one of the three men to have brokered the agreement, had filed petitions in cases registered by the ED and the CBI. Navjot Singh Sidhu claims his remarks about Pulwama attack were distorted: On Friday, the Congress leader had asked if an entire nation, a reference to Pakistan, could be blamed for the actions of a few. Kashmiri students in Dehradun, Aligarh and Ambala allege harassment, intimidation: The Centre issued an advisory to all states and union territories to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of Kashmir students and residents. Army major killed and jawan injured while attempting to defuse IED along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri: One jawan was injured in the blast, which took place around 3 pm, said the defence spokesperson. ORF think tank raps analyst Sushant Sareen for abusive tweet, demands apology: Sareen had made the objectionable comment in response to a tweet put up by writer Gurmehar Kaur in the aftermath of the terror strike. Pakistan has become a synonym for terrorism, Narendra Modi says in Maharashtra: The security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack, he added.