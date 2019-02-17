The big news: India hikes duty on Pakistani imports after Pulwama attack, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Catholic priest was convicted of rape in three cases, and a Bihar court ordered an inquiry against Nitish Kumar in the Muzaffarpur rape case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India raises customs duty on all imports from Pakistan by 200% following Pulwama attack: Pakistan’s exports to India stood at $488.5 million in 2017-’18.
- Kerala Catholic priest convicted of rape in three cases, sentenced to 20 years in prison: Six people – including five nuns and an administrator – who were accused of covering up the incident were acquitted because of lack of substantial evidence.
- Bihar court orders inquiry into Nitish Kumar and two senior bureaucrats in Muzaffarpur rape case: The court passed the order after an accused in the case, who allegedly used to sedate the girls at the shelter, accused the CBI of ‘suppressing facts’.
- Pakistan minister says he doubts whether Jaish-e-Mohammed was responsible: Fawad Chaudhry claimed that instead of blaming Islamabad, New Delhi should ‘look inward’, about people dying in Kashmir.
- AgustaWestland alleged middleman Christian Michel’s bail plea rejected by Delhi court: The businessman, who was allegedly one of the three men to have brokered the agreement, had filed petitions in cases registered by the ED and the CBI.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu claims his remarks about Pulwama attack were distorted: On Friday, the Congress leader had asked if an entire nation, a reference to Pakistan, could be blamed for the actions of a few.
- Kashmiri students in Dehradun, Aligarh and Ambala allege harassment, intimidation: The Centre issued an advisory to all states and union territories to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of Kashmir students and residents.
- Army major killed and jawan injured while attempting to defuse IED along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri: One jawan was injured in the blast, which took place around 3 pm, said the defence spokesperson.
- ORF think tank raps analyst Sushant Sareen for abusive tweet, demands apology: Sareen had made the objectionable comment in response to a tweet put up by writer Gurmehar Kaur in the aftermath of the terror strike.
- Pakistan has become a synonym for terrorism, Narendra Modi says in Maharashtra: The security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack, he added.