A look at the headlines right now:

Centre withdraws security cover of five Kashmiri separatists after Pulwama attack: The separatists whose protection has been removed are Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone and Abdul Ghani Bhat. Actor Rajinikanth says he will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections: He said his organisation, the Rajini Makkal Mandram, will not back or enter into an alliance with any political party. India raises customs duty on all imports from Pakistan by 200% after Pulwama attack: Pakistan’s exports to India stood at $488.5 million in 2017-’18. Delhi minorities panel says efforts are being made to incite riots after Pulwama attack, asks police to stay alert: The Delhi Commission for Minorities chairperson alleged that processions were being organised in Muslim areas, and provocative slogans chanted. Man arrested for allegedly raping 18-month-old toddler in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa: Police Inspector Jaipal Inwasi said the man took the child from her parents on Thursday on the pretext of playing with her, and raped her. Mob damages Trinamool Congress MLA’s car after BJP leader’s daughter is abducted: BJP leader Suprabhat Batyabyal’s daughter was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 14. Delhi Police arrest hotel owner five days after blaze killed 17 people: The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Rakesh Goel after receiving a tip-off that he was travelling from Qatar to Delhi on Sunday. Pakistan minister says he doubts whether Jaish-e-Mohammed was responsible for Pulwama attack: Fawad Chaudhry claimed that instead of blaming Islamabad, New Delhi should ‘look inward’, about people dying in Kashmir. Moradabad student booked on sedition charges for allegedly praising Pakistan: A Kashmiri student of the Dehradun-based Shridev Suman Subharti University was also suspended for allegedly mocking the Indian Army on WhatsApp group. Delhi court extends Robert Vadra’s interim protection from arrest till March 2 in money laundering case: The businessman sought the extension after the Enforcement Directorate requested for more time to file a reply to his anticipatory bail plea.