The big news: Security cover of five Kashmiri separatists withdrawn, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rajinikanth said he will not contest the upcoming General Elections, and India raised custom duty on all Pakistani imports by 200%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre withdraws security cover of five Kashmiri separatists after Pulwama attack: The separatists whose protection has been removed are Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone and Abdul Ghani Bhat.
- Actor Rajinikanth says he will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections: He said his organisation, the Rajini Makkal Mandram, will not back or enter into an alliance with any political party.
- India raises customs duty on all imports from Pakistan by 200% after Pulwama attack: Pakistan’s exports to India stood at $488.5 million in 2017-’18.
- Delhi minorities panel says efforts are being made to incite riots after Pulwama attack, asks police to stay alert: The Delhi Commission for Minorities chairperson alleged that processions were being organised in Muslim areas, and provocative slogans chanted.
- Man arrested for allegedly raping 18-month-old toddler in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa: Police Inspector Jaipal Inwasi said the man took the child from her parents on Thursday on the pretext of playing with her, and raped her.
- Mob damages Trinamool Congress MLA’s car after BJP leader’s daughter is abducted: BJP leader Suprabhat Batyabyal’s daughter was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 14.
- Delhi Police arrest hotel owner five days after blaze killed 17 people: The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Rakesh Goel after receiving a tip-off that he was travelling from Qatar to Delhi on Sunday.
- Pakistan minister says he doubts whether Jaish-e-Mohammed was responsible for Pulwama attack: Fawad Chaudhry claimed that instead of blaming Islamabad, New Delhi should ‘look inward’, about people dying in Kashmir.
- Moradabad student booked on sedition charges for allegedly praising Pakistan: A Kashmiri student of the Dehradun-based Shridev Suman Subharti University was also suspended for allegedly mocking the Indian Army on WhatsApp group.
- Delhi court extends Robert Vadra’s interim protection from arrest till March 2 in money laundering case: The businessman sought the extension after the Enforcement Directorate requested for more time to file a reply to his anticipatory bail plea.