A look at the headlines right now:

  1. BJP and Shiv Sena announce alliance for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls: The announcement comes months after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party ruled out an alliance with the BJP.
  2. Jaish-e-Mohammed operational commander among three militants killed in gun fight in PulwamaIndia on Monday suspended the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service and cross-LoC trade, while Pakistan recalled its India envoy for consultations. Amit Shah claimed the BJP government has a zero tolerance policy for terrorism and Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of wanting to act against Pakistan only when elections are close.
  3. JNU scholar Shehla Rashid booked for ‘spreading rumours’ on Twitter after Pulwama attack: The Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar had tweeted on Saturday that Kashmiri female students were trapped in a Dehradun hostel.
  4. Yashwant Sinha, Shourie, Bhushan seek perjury proceedings in Rafale case against government officials: The petition claimed the officials submitted ‘false or misleading’ data about the defence deal in the Supreme Court.  
  5. Puducherry CM Narayanasamy calls off dharna after four-hour long talks with L-G Kiran Bedi: The chief minister said ‘partial success’ on various demands was achieved.  
  6. Saudi crown prince to visit India a day after he signed deals worth $20 billion in Pakistan: Saudi Arabia has said ‘it will try to de-escalate tensions’ between India and Pakistan after the terror attack in Pulwama last week.
  7. Calcutta HC allows woman to terminate 29-week pregnancy because the foetus has Down Syndrome: The court said the woman has a right to life with dignity too. 
  8. West Bengal government, police tell Supreme Court they did not obstruct CBI probe in Saradha scamWest Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, Director General of Police Virendra Kumar and Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar filed separate affidavits in court.  
  9. LIC suspends West Bengal employee for Facebook post on Pulwama attackKrishnendu Sengupta had said that the ‘killing of innocent Kashmiris’ hurts him more than the deaths of soldiers and criticised people calling for war.
  10. Man impersonates Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, calls two HC judges seeking elevation of some lawyers: The caller telephoned Telangana High Court Chief Justice B Radhakrishnan and the acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court L Narayana Swamy.  