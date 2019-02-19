The big news: BJP, Shiv Sena announce seat-sharing pact for Lok Sabha polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Jaish-e-Mohammed’s operational commander was killed in a gunfight, and JNU scholar Shehla Rashid booked for ‘spreading rumours’ on Twitter.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP and Shiv Sena announce alliance for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls: The announcement comes months after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party ruled out an alliance with the BJP.
- Jaish-e-Mohammed operational commander among three militants killed in gun fight in Pulwama: India on Monday suspended the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service and cross-LoC trade, while Pakistan recalled its India envoy for consultations. Amit Shah claimed the BJP government has a zero tolerance policy for terrorism and Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of wanting to act against Pakistan only when elections are close.
- JNU scholar Shehla Rashid booked for ‘spreading rumours’ on Twitter after Pulwama attack: The Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar had tweeted on Saturday that Kashmiri female students were trapped in a Dehradun hostel.
- Yashwant Sinha, Shourie, Bhushan seek perjury proceedings in Rafale case against government officials: The petition claimed the officials submitted ‘false or misleading’ data about the defence deal in the Supreme Court.
- Puducherry CM Narayanasamy calls off dharna after four-hour long talks with L-G Kiran Bedi: The chief minister said ‘partial success’ on various demands was achieved.
- Saudi crown prince to visit India a day after he signed deals worth $20 billion in Pakistan: Saudi Arabia has said ‘it will try to de-escalate tensions’ between India and Pakistan after the terror attack in Pulwama last week.
- Calcutta HC allows woman to terminate 29-week pregnancy because the foetus has Down Syndrome: The court said the woman has a right to life with dignity too.
- West Bengal government, police tell Supreme Court they did not obstruct CBI probe in Saradha scam: West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, Director General of Police Virendra Kumar and Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar filed separate affidavits in court.
- LIC suspends West Bengal employee for Facebook post on Pulwama attack: Krishnendu Sengupta had said that the ‘killing of innocent Kashmiris’ hurts him more than the deaths of soldiers and criticised people calling for war.
- Man impersonates Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, calls two HC judges seeking elevation of some lawyers: The caller telephoned Telangana High Court Chief Justice B Radhakrishnan and the acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court L Narayana Swamy.