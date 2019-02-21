A Delhi Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the Sunanda Pushkar death case till March 7, ANI reported. Pushkar was the wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is accused of abetting her suicide.

Pushkar was found dead in a New Delhi hotel in January 2014. Tharoor has claimed the charges against him were “preposterous and baseless” and a product of a “malicious and vindictive campaign”.

Tharoor was present in the court on Thursday. The police asked the court for 10 days to prepare their arguments against him, Hindustan Times reported. The legislator’s lawyer said he has filed a revision plea alleging that the police did not share a copy of the police report and documents with him. Tharoor’s lawyer also claimed that the prosecution’s evidence had several discrepancies.

In November 2018, the court had asked the Delhi Police to hand over certain documents related to Pushkar’s death to Tharoor. In August, the Delhi Police gave Tharoor several documents, including statements of witnesses, after the Congress leader filed a petition in the court. However, the Congress leader’s lawyer told the court that certain items of electronic evidence handed over by the prosecution were not in good condition.