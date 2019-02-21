The big news: Nitin Gadkari says India to stop sharing water with Pakistan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress claimed Modi was busy shooting for a film hours after Pulwama attack, and President Kovind approved the triple talaq ordinance.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India will stop its share of water to Pakistan, says Nitin Gadkari a week after Pulwama attack: ‘We will divert water from eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,’ the water resources minister said.
- ‘Modi was shooting for a film at Corbett park for hours after Pulwama attack,’ claims Congress: The BJP criticised the Congress, calling its statements shameful, and said the prime minister was in Uttarakhand that day for an official programme related to the conservation of tigers.
- Triple talaq ordinance approved by President Ram Nath Kovind: With the president’s nod, the ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than a year.
- Pune police file supplementary chargesheet against five activists in Bhima Koregaon case: The chargesheet named activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and banned CPI (Maoist) leader Ganapathy.
- EPFO hikes interest rate from 8.55% to 8.65%, says Union minister Santosh Gangwar: The proposal by the Central Board of Trustees requires approval from the Finance ministry.
- SC agrees to hear review plea, request for perjury proceedings against officials in Rafale case: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said he would consider the request for an urgent hearing.
- Former Army officer, who oversaw ‘surgical strikes’, to head Congress panel on national security: The Opposition party said retired Lieutenant General DS Hooda will lead a task force that will study ways to protect the border better.
- BSP-Samajwadi Party announce seat sharing details in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati gets one seat more: The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest from 38 seats and Akhilesh Yadav’s party will get 37 of the state’s 80.
- If Kejriwal wants an alliance between AAP and Congress, he should directly speak to me, says Sheila Dikshit: The Delhi Congress chief’s statement came a day after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said his party was tired of trying to convince the Congress for an alliance.
- Centre holds telecom firms responsible for obscene text messages sent to journalists, seeks action: The government sought immediate action against 19 persons who sent obscene messages to Ravish Kumar and Abhisar Sharma.