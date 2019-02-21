A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India will stop its share of water to Pakistan, says Nitin Gadkari a week after Pulwama attack: ‘We will divert water from eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,’ the water resources minister said.  
  2. Modi was shooting for a film at Corbett park for hours after Pulwama attack,’ claims Congress: The BJP criticised the Congress, calling its statements shameful, and said the prime minister was in Uttarakhand that day for an official programme related to the conservation of tigers.
  3. Triple talaq ordinance approved by President Ram Nath Kovind: With the president’s nod, the ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than a year.
  4. Pune police file supplementary chargesheet against five activists in Bhima Koregaon case: The chargesheet named activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and banned CPI (Maoist) leader Ganapathy. 
  5. EPFO hikes interest rate from 8.55% to 8.65%, says Union minister Santosh Gangwar: The proposal by the Central Board of Trustees requires approval from the Finance ministry.  
  6. SC agrees to hear review plea, request for perjury proceedings against officials in Rafale case: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said he would consider the request for an urgent hearing.
  7. Former Army officer, who oversaw ‘surgical strikes’, to head Congress panel on national securityThe Opposition party said retired Lieutenant General DS Hooda will lead a task force that will study ways to protect the border better. 
  8. BSP-Samajwadi Party announce seat sharing details in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati gets one seat more: The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest from 38 seats and Akhilesh Yadav’s party will get 37 of the state’s 80.  
  9. If Kejriwal wants an alliance between AAP and Congress, he should directly speak to me, says Sheila DikshitThe Delhi Congress chief’s statement came a day after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said his party was tired of trying to convince the Congress for an alliance.  
  10. Centre holds telecom firms responsible for obscene text messages sent to journalists, seeks action: The government sought immediate action against 19 persons who sent obscene messages to Ravish Kumar and Abhisar Sharma.  