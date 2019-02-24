A look at the headlines right now:

J&K: Police launch massive crackdown on separatist leaders, around 150 detained: A hundred companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in Srinagar on Saturday. Airports put on high alert after Air India’s Mumbai control centre gets a hijack threat, say reports: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security directed the Central Industrial Security Force as well as all airlines to ramp up security measures. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to hospital, his office says for tests: The Chief Minister’s Office said he was in stable condition but required an endoscopy. Major fire in Bandipur Tiger Reserve destroys hundreds of acres of forest area: The fire, which was first noticed around 3.30 am on Saturday, spread rapidly due to strong winds. Rahul Gandhi asks Chhattisgarh CM to file plea against SC order on eviction of forest-dwellers: The Supreme Court had ordered the eviction of around 10 lakh families whose claims over forest land were rejected. Toll in Assam spurious liquor consumption case rises to 80, nearly 200 fall ill: Deputy Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia said that a sample of the liquor had been sent for forensic investigation. Arvind Kejriwal announces indefinite fast from March 1 for full statehood: Though the public votes for a government, it has no power, the chief minister said. Seven girls, including five witnesses in Muzaffarpur rape case, go missing from shelter home: The police have launched a search operation and are conducting raids at bus stops and railway stations to locate them. 13 killed, six injured in blast in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, others feared trapped under debris: According to the police, firecrackers were illegally manufactured at the site of the explosion. Apurvi Chandela clinches 10m air rifle gold medal, sets new world record: The Indian started slow and was placed seventh after her first shot. She did not look back from that point.