The big news: Crackdown in J&K as 150 separatist leaders detained, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Security at airports was increased after Air India’s control centre received a hijack threat, and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar was hospitalised.
A look at the headlines right now:
- J&K: Police launch massive crackdown on separatist leaders, around 150 detained: A hundred companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in Srinagar on Saturday.
- Airports put on high alert after Air India’s Mumbai control centre gets a hijack threat, say reports: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security directed the Central Industrial Security Force as well as all airlines to ramp up security measures.
- Goa CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to hospital, his office says for tests: The Chief Minister’s Office said he was in stable condition but required an endoscopy.
- Major fire in Bandipur Tiger Reserve destroys hundreds of acres of forest area: The fire, which was first noticed around 3.30 am on Saturday, spread rapidly due to strong winds.
- Rahul Gandhi asks Chhattisgarh CM to file plea against SC order on eviction of forest-dwellers: The Supreme Court had ordered the eviction of around 10 lakh families whose claims over forest land were rejected.
- Toll in Assam spurious liquor consumption case rises to 80, nearly 200 fall ill: Deputy Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia said that a sample of the liquor had been sent for forensic investigation.
- Arvind Kejriwal announces indefinite fast from March 1 for full statehood: Though the public votes for a government, it has no power, the chief minister said.
- Seven girls, including five witnesses in Muzaffarpur rape case, go missing from shelter home: The police have launched a search operation and are conducting raids at bus stops and railway stations to locate them.
- 13 killed, six injured in blast in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, others feared trapped under debris: According to the police, firecrackers were illegally manufactured at the site of the explosion.
- Apurvi Chandela clinches 10m air rifle gold medal, sets new world record: The Indian started slow and was placed seventh after her first shot. She did not look back from that point.